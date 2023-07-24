Canada becomes the first international expansion for the rapidly growing, culture-focused, purpose-driven brand

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today Liquid I.V., the number one selling powered hydration brand in the U.S.,1 announced the launch of its Hydration Multiplier in Canada. Liquid I.V. is bringing Canadians a great-tasting electrolyte drink mix that is scientifically formulated to help restore electrolyte imbalances that occur through performance and sport, heat and sun, travel and adventure to deliver improved hydration.

Liquid I.V. is available in-store at Costco and online. (CNW Group/Liquid I.V. Canada) Liquid I.V. Breaks into Canadian Market Just in Time to Fuel Summer. (CNW Group/Liquid I.V. Canada)

Liquid I.V. is a science-backed, lifestyle-led functional hydration brand that has disrupted the powdered hydration market in the US since it launched in 2015. Given the success of Liquid I.V. in the US and universal need state of hydration, demand for this brand is on the rise in Canada, with more than half of Canadians surveyed saying they would be interested in trying Liquid I.V.2 Canadians want to be in charge of their own health, feel good each day and perform to their maximum potential – and a key to unlocking that potential is through hydration. In fact, despite 80 per cent of Canadians feeling it is important to stay hydrated, and the increasing focus on the health benefits hydration provides, 44 per cent still experience mild to moderate dehydration weekly.3

"With science backed ingredients that deliver functional hydration and true to fruit flavour, there has been a massive demand in Canada to bring Liquid I.V. north of the border," said Jostein Solheim, CEO of Health & Wellbeing Collective, Unilever. "We evaluated various factors including market-brand fit, culture-brand fit, consumers' motivations, the stage of development of the functional hydration market and more when planning our expansion strategy. Canada was a natural fit and we are excited to see how Canadians respond."

With just one single-serving packet and 500 ml of water, Liquid I.V.'s Hydration Multiplier is a convenient, travel-friendly, functional, and great-tasting way to support rehydration and fuel life's adventures. Offering consumers a solution to deliver hydration, electrolytes and vitamins, Liquid I.V. is scientifically developed:

For accelerated hydration

To rapidly replenish electrolytes

With 5 essential vitamins: B3, B5, B6, B12 and Vitamin C

No artificial colours

Made with natural flavours

No preservatives

Non-GMO

With Liquid I.V.'s unwavering commitment to purpose and innovation, the product delivers ground-breaking hydration results to help people accelerate hydration and achieve their wellness goals.

Liquid I.V.'s Hydration Multiplier is now available on Costco shelves nationwide in the brand's original flavour, Lemon Lime.

"Liquid I.V. and Costco have built an incredible partnership in the U.S. where our members keep the product in demand year-round," said Peter Del Grosso, Vice President and General Merchandise Manager at Costco Canada. "We're absolutely thrilled to evolve this relationship as the first retailer to deliver Liquid I.V. to Canada. No matter the season, sport, festival, travel or get together with family and friends, Costco members can now accelerate their hydration and live life to the fullest with Liquid I.V."

To celebrate the launch, from August 10 to 13 the brand will host festival goers at its Hydration Station at Boots and Hearts in Toronto. The activation will keep attendees refreshed, cool and in the moment with Liquid I.V. samples and merchandise.

Liquid I.V. will also be available online starting August 2023. To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.ca and follow @liquidivcanada on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a wellness company based in Los Angeles, CA. We believe hydration is the bedrock of wellness so our products are designed to deliver exceptional hydration and additional benefits with delicious flavor. The product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes for accelerated hydration. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V.'s DNA, to date we've donated over 40 million servings to people in need around the globe. We are committed to donating a total of 150 million servings by 2032.

Liquid I.V. is available in-store at Costco and online. To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.ca and follow @liquidivcanada on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Amanda Federchuk

Ketchum, on behalf of Liquid I.V.

[email protected]

(416) 505-0517

_____________________________ 1 Source: IRI, Total US - Multi Outlet + Conv. Functional Hydration, Powder. Latest 52W, PE 5-21-2023. 2 Source: Toluna CA Consumer Research, Nov 2022 3 Source: Toluna CA Consumer Research, Nov 2022

SOURCE Liquid I.V. Canada