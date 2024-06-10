Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides Calls on Canadians to Support $50 Million Fundraising Campaign "The Difference" to Build State-of-the-Art Training School

"Since the Dog Guides training centre opened in Oakville 40 years ago we have bred, raised, trained and matched more than 3,200 Dog Guides who have made a tremendous difference in the lives of Canadians with disabilities. We are extremely proud of the work we have accomplished but we are limited by the size and design of our current school," says Beverly Crandell, CEO of LFCDG. "Demand for our Dog Guides has increased significantly over the years, resulting in long waiting lists. A new, larger, fully accessible training school will enable us to accommodate more applicants and train and match more Dog Guides."

Located on Ironoak Way in Oakville, ON, seven kilometres from the existing school, Dog Guides' new national training school is scheduled to open in 2026. The new facility will feature classrooms and training rooms for each of the seven Dog Guide programs, 35 fully-accessible guest bedrooms and improved indoor and outdoor spaces to learn, play and relax which will set future Dog Guides and recipients up for even greater training success. With plans and permits approved, the site is being prepared to start construction.

Central to the new school is a new and much needed Puppy Training Room that will be funded by today's $500,000 combined donation evenly from Companions for Change (which is generously funded by donations from devoted pet lovers across Canada) and Pet Valu. The modern, purpose-built room, which will be used by puppies, staff, puppy volunteers and foster parents will serve as a critical hub in the new school. Outfitted with a wall-sized mirror and equipped with raised beds, mats, hanging distractions, along with stairs, wobble boards, ramps and a grooming table, the room will provide the puppies with the best possible start before they enter formal training. Small group classes on grooming, puppy fitness, confidence building, basic obedience and loose leash walking, as well as new foster family information sessions will be held regularly. The Puppy Training Room will also have a comfortable area for foster families to complete paperwork and say goodbye to their young charges when their puppies are recalled to begin formal training.

"Pet Valu is a long-time supporter of Dog Guides. We are the national sponsor of their biggest annual fundraiser, the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, we've sponsored more than 200 individual Dog Guide teams, and we provide our premium line of Performatrin® and Performatrin Ultra® dog food and treats to all puppies, breeding dogs and Dog Guides in training," says Adam Woodward, Senior Vice President, Franchise Store Operations at Pet Valu. "We are proud to increase our support for Dog Guides by sponsoring a room that will play such a vital role in the new school."

"We are extremely grateful to the many donors who have contributed to this significant campaign and we are pleased to share that we have already raised $40 million towards our $50 million goal," says Crandell. "But we need the public's support to complete this important project. We encourage everyone who has not yet contributed to The Difference campaign to donate today and make a difference in the lives of Canadians with a disability and their future Dog Guide."

To donate and find out more about The Difference visit www.dogguides.com.

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides empowers Canadians living with disabilities to navigate their world with confidence and independence, by providing a Dog Guide at no cost and supporting them in their journey together. To learn more visit: www.dogguides.com

