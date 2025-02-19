Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides Rallies Canadians to make "The Difference" for People with Disabilities

Canada's first national, purpose-built Dog Guide training school to accommodate seven distinct and accessible programs.

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides (LFCDG) is calling on Canadians to be The Difference and help contribute to its $50 million fundraising goal to build a national 89,000 sq. ft, state-of-the-art Dog Guide training school in Oakville, Ontario. The new facility will expand LFCDG's ability to train and match more Canadians living with disabilities with their perfect Dog Guide match, at no cost to recipients.

Every donation can make 'The Difference'

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides' New National Training School Rendering (CNW Group/Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides)

For over four decades, LFCDG has been committed to empowering Canadians with disabilities by providing highly trained Dog Guides that enhance mobility, safety, and independence for their recipients. With demand for Dog Guides continuing to grow, the current 38,000 sq ft. school is far too small, outdated, inaccessible and unable to accommodate the Dog Guide training for Canadians across the country. The new training school, which will be more than double the size of the current facility, will enable the organization to directly address these challenges by creating a unique and innovative space designed for complete accessibility, comfort, and increased capacity in each of LFCDG's seven Dog Guide programs:

Hearing

Seizure Response

Service

Autism Assistance

Diabetes Alert

Facility Support

Canine Vision

"Our national Dog Guide training school will offer a fully accessible facility to effectively train and match remarkable Dog Guides with people from across the country. We will be able to better support recipients and their varied needs, provide a more conducive learning environment to train both Dog Guides with their recipients, and optimize canine well-being with improved kennel and indoor and outdoor spaces.," says Bev Crandell, CEO of LFCDG.

LFCDG is making strides to achieve the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certificate, a national rating system that measures and certifies the level of meaningful access of buildings and sites. To meet the highest standard of certification, the new school will feature wayfinding systems/apps, appropriate signage/lettering, flooring to indicate directional changes, suitable lighting, extra wide hallways to allow for mobility devices and dogs, sensory garden, dedicated accessible parking, and much more.

Recipients who come from across Canada for training programs and sessions will receive comfortable and accessible accommodations at one of the school's 35 fully furnished guest rooms to facilitate bonding and care between Dog Guide and recipient. Following the duration of their stay, each recipient will have an increased sense of security and freedom with their Dog Guide.

"Destiny has become an important part of my life and my journey to independence" says Canine Vision Dog Guide recipient, Nikita Smith, from Calgary, Alberta. "I was born with an eye disorder called Leber's Congenital Amaurosis (LCA). The moment I first met Destiny at the training school in 2022, I felt an immediate connection and sense of partnership. However, the school's layout presented challenges, particularly in navigating the many stairs and hallways used for critical training.

A new training school with state-of-the-art resources will greatly improve accessibility, independence, and overall success for Dog Guide users. Having a Dog Guide has given me more independence and confidence to navigate places I might have once avoided. Beyond the practical benefits, there's a deep emotional bond that grows as we work together. Destiny has enriched my life in so many ways. She allows me to live my life on my own terms."

Empowerment through contributions

Breeding, training, and matching a Dog Guide is a costly process, but initiatives like The Difference Campaign help make it possible. This vital work depends on meaningful support and generous community donations.

"We want to ensure that people who need a Dog Guide can do so," says Julie Jelinek, Director of the Difference Campaign at LFCDG. "To date, we have secured $40 million thanks to donors from across the country. It's the support of thousands that will make this amazing school a reality and help provide more Dog Guides to people with a disability for generations to come."

Every contribution brings LFCDG closer to its $50 million goal and ensures that more individuals across Canada receive the support they need through exceptional Dog Guides.

To learn more about Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides' programs and to donate to The Difference campaign, visit www.dogguides.com/thedifference.

About Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides empowers Canadians living with disabilities to navigate their world with confidence and independence, by providing a Dog Guide at no cost and supporting them in their journey together. To learn more visit: www.dogguides.com

SOURCE Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Christine Dyal, Strategic Objectives, [email protected], (437) 916 9194