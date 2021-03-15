MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Electric Mobility Canada strongly supports today's announcement where Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Québec Premier François Legault and President and Founder of Lion Electric Marc Bédard unveiled the details of an investment of approximately $185 million CAD in an electric vehicle battery plant in Québec. Also in attendance were François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Innovation, Science and Industry Minister and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec Economy and Innovation Minister.

This announcement will help Canada and Québec reach their climate change and Zero Emission Vehicle targets while creating high paying, high quality sustainable jobs for Canadian workers.

"This is another great day for electric mobility in Canada. Such an announcement, after those regarding the electric vehicle assembly plants in Ontario last fall and the announcement of support for the acquisition of electric buses a few weeks ago, is a clear indication of how serious the governments of Canada and Quebec are about the future of the ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) supply chain and the creation of sustainable, quality jobs in electric mobility across Canada."

"Electric Mobility Canada applauds the leadership of Lion Electric and the governments of Canada and Quebec in this visionary electric vehicle battery plant project and is proud to have been able to support Lion Electric, a member of Electric Mobility Canada, in this process. As the national organization dedicated to electric mobility across the country, Electric Mobility Canada supports its members as well as all orders of governments with their innovative ideas, projects and programs in the exciting field of transportation electrification."

