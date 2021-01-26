MONTREAL and QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lion Electric (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today a new chapter in its collaboration with FLO and its parent company AddEnergie, with the signing of a reseller agreement. FLO is a leading North American charging network operator for electric vehicles and the provider of AddEnergie's smart charging software and equipment. As part of the agreement, Lion will now offer its clients across North America the lineup of AddEnergie charging stations provided by FLO, including AC and DC smart chargers, as well as its associated charging and energy management cloud software services.

FLO's charging products will be added to the portfolio of charging solutions offered by LionEnergy, a dedicated team of infrastructure and energy management specialists within Lion, whose mission is to facilitate the electric vehicle transition journey for customers by educating them and by providing complete turnkey charging infrastructure solutions, tailored to their respective needs. LionEnergy supports the customers at all steps, from equipment selection to installation and equipment management. The announcement was made during IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Forum, where representatives from both companies participated.

"Adequate energy management is an essential factor to reduce total cost of ownership of electric vehicles, and FLO's expertise in smart charging is another opportunity for us to offer LionEnergy customers products and services that will help maximize their return on investment," said Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder of Lion Electric. "This partnership demonstrates the shared vision of two North American leaders in transportation electrification and we are excited to see what the future brings for our two companies."

"Our collaboration with Lion started in 2015 and has helped FLO develop innovative and relevant charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty electric transportation. As this particular segment is now ripe for accelerated growth, we are delighted to be working with an industry leader like Lion to efficiently power fleets, and ultimately put more zero-emission vehicles on the road today and into the future," said Louis Tremblay President and CEO of FLO | AddEnergie.

Lion has over 300 zero-emission vehicles on the road in North America today, with over 6 million miles driven since 2016. All of Lion's vehicles are built at the company's North American facility, which has the capacity to build up to 2,500 vehicles per year.

FLO offers a comprehensive suite of charging equipment, from residential to 100 kW DC fast charging stations. Thanks to innovative software solutions, FLO has extensive experience supporting fleet electrification and smart energy management.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.

Transaction with Northern Genesis

On November 30, 2020, Lion announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement and plan of reorganization pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lion will merge with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company focused on a commitment to sustainability and strong alignment with environmental, social and governance principles. Upon completion of the transaction, Lion is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol "LEV".

Lion Electric, The Bright Move

Thelionelectric.com

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American charging network for electric vehicles and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO and its parent company, AddEnergie, enable approximately half a million charging events and the transfer of 5.5 GWh in electricity, thanks to over 35,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO's headquarters and network operations center are based in Quebec City, and AddEnergie's assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has an office in Montreal and regional teams located in Ontario, British Columbia, California, New York and Florida. For more information, visit flo.com.

