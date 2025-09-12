SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Lion Electric Company (LION) is pleased to announce that the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) has approved its plan to return LION-C electric school buses to service. This plan, developed with the support of Transport Canada, paves the way for a gradual and safe return of school buses to Quebec roads starting Monday.

The SAAQ highlighted the collaboration and proactive approach of LION, the Fédération des transporteurs par autobus (FTA), operators, and Transport Canada, who worked together to ensure road safety and minimize impacts on families and the school network.

The plan, based on a preventive inspection bulletin developed by LION over the past few days and sent to all affected operators, provides for continued checks throughout the weekend. As a result, vehicles will be progressively authorized to return to the road as they are cleared for service.

In parallel, the technical analysis continues in collaboration with Transport Canada to determine the cause of Tuesday's incident. LION can confirm, however, that neither the electric battery nor the propulsion system was involved.

LION's team reaffirms its commitment to acting with rigour and working closely with operators to ensure safe school transportation.

LION designs, manufactures, and distributes electric school buses that are 100% assembled in Quebec. Its integrated approach and personalized technical support make it a trusted partner for school transportation operators. The company provides comprehensive support — from fleet electrification to infrastructure installation — allowing customers to simplify their energy transition and focus on their core mission: ensuring safe transportation for students. With a clear focus on the future, LION is committed to driving the electrification of transportation and actively contributing to the decarbonization of the economy for a more sustainable future.

