Link Group terminates acquisition discussions with Dye & Durham

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, announced today that Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX: LNK) ("Link Group") has terminated discussions with respect to Dye & Durham's proposed acquisition of Link Group.

"While we are disappointed with this outcome given the significant time and resources invested in managing this process over the last ten months, we have a robust pipeline of M&A opportunities before us and a proven and extensive track record of allocating capital to acquisitions that deliver outsized investor returns," said Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud. "We plan to continue to focus on deploying capital on deals with attractive economics, steady cash flow and significant growth potential and optimizing them to drive additional shareholder value."

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

For further information: Dye & Durham Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]