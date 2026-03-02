Dye & Durham Secures Four-Year Contract with the Ontario Government to Provide Electronic Business Registry Services

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud‑based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with the Government of Ontario to provide electronic Ontario Business Registry (OBR) services as a licensed service provider.

For nearly three decades, Dye & Durham has served as an authorized government service provider under contract with the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. Throughout this period, the Company has delivered Government Products and Services under licence and provided essential registry services and operational support to meet the needs of Ontario's business and legal communities. This new contract, awarded through a competitive process, secures Dye & Durham's position as a licensed service provider until January 2030.

"We're proud to continue serving the Government of Ontario by delivering the critical registry services that businesses and legal professionals rely on every day," said Pablo Rodriguez, President of Dye & Durham Canada. "This new contract reflects the trust placed in our technology, our people, and our unwavering commitment to making regulatory processes simple, efficient, and accessible for Canadians."

Dye & Durham is ushering in a new era of modernization with the evolution of eCore®, which will bring faster and more accurate services to its customers. A major milestone in this transformation is eCore®'s integration with Unity® Entity Management (UEM), enabling seamless connectivity across corporate workflows. Ontario is the first jurisdiction enabled for fully integrated Government Products and Services, allowing customers to benefit from streamlined submissions, synchronized data, built‑in e‑signatures, and an end‑to‑end digital experience. This advancement is powered by a scalable, API‑first architecture designed to support rapid expansion into additional provinces and service types.

Thousands of law firms and corporate service providers depend on Dye & Durham's eCore® solution to efficiently manage high‑volume searches, filings, and complex due diligence processes. Each year, Dye & Durham customers conduct more than 2.6 million corporate due diligence searches and over 175,000 corporate filings through eCore® across all jurisdictions in Canada, underscoring the scale and criticality of the platform. The Company remains dedicated to supporting these vital functions, ensuring users have reliable and streamlined access to essential government business registry services.

The agreement ensures Dye & Durham customers have uninterrupted access to OBR due diligence, search, and filing services. It also underscores the Company's vital role in ensuring businesses across the province have reliable and secure access to important registry information.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions, and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa. Additional information can be found at https://www.dyedurham.com.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For more information: Carmela Antolino, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, E: [email protected]