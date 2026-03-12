Dye & Durham Announces Results of Excess Proceeds Offer

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (collectively with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) today announced the results of the previously announced excess proceeds offer (the "Tender Offer") of Dye & Durham Corporation's outstanding 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "Notes") for an aggregate purchase price of up to $45,891,016 (excluding accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below) and excluding fees and expenses related to the Tender Offer) (the "Maximum Notes Purchase Price"). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated February 9, 2026 (as amended, supplemented or updated from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase") using a portion of the net proceeds from the Company's divestiture of Credas Technologies Ltd. as required under the indenture governing the Notes dated April 11, 2024, by and between Dye & Durham Corporation and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as trustee and collateral agent (the "Indenture").

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 9, 2026 (the "Expiration Time") as reported by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (the "Depositary") and Georgeson LLC (the "Information Agent"), the principal amount of the Notes listed in the table below was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, or tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures (the "Guaranteed Delivery Procedures") described in the Offer to Purchase. In order to be eligible to participate in the Tender Offer, holders (individually, a "Holder" and collectively, the "Holders") of Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures were required to deliver such Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 11, 2026.

Holders of all Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time and that were accepted for purchase (the "Accepted Notes") will receive the Tender Offer Consideration (as defined in the table below). In addition to the Tender Offer Consideration, Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to the Notes up to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Title of Notes

CUSIP

Number



Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Maturity

Date





Principal

Amount of

Tendered Notes



Principal

Amount

of Accepted

Notes



Tender Offer

Consideration(1)(2)

8.625% Senior

Secured Notes

due 2029



144A: CUSIP: 267486 AA6 ISIN: US267486AA63 REG S :

CUSIP: C3117M AA0 ISIN: USC3117MAA02

$ 555,000,000



April 15, 2029



$ 545,957,000



$ 45,745,000



$ 1,000



(1) Excludes accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Settlement Date, which will be paid in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration. (2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted.

As the amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn exceeded the Maximum Notes Purchase Price, the Company determined to accept any such tendered Notes on a pro rata basis as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, after rounding the Accepted Notes down to the nearest $1,000 principal amount, subject to a minimum purchase amount of $2,000 and beneficial owners maintaining a $2,000 minimum denomination of the Notes. As described further in the Offer to Purchase, all Notes tendered and not accepted for purchase will be promptly returned to the tendering Holders. The Company delivered payment for the purchased Notes to the Depositary on March 12, 2026 (the "Settlement Date"), the third business day following the Expiration Time.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders with respect to, any securities, including the Notes. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale has been or will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer was made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase made available to Holders of the Notes. None of the Company, the Depositary, the Information Agent or the trustee with respect to the Notes, or any of their respective affiliates, is making or has made any recommendation as to whether or not Holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Notes in response to the Tender Offer.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company and its business. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available under Dye & Durham's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements for any reason, except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

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