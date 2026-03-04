Dye & Durham Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Dye & Durham Limited

Mar 04, 2026

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 4, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the Meeting:

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following seven individuals to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee

# Votes For

% of Votes
For

# Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Edward Smith

42,123,650

99.26 %

312,965

0.74 %

Alan Hibben

42,131,969

99.28 %

304,646

0.72 %

George Tsivin

42,117,572

99.25 %

319,043

0.75 %

Norman Findlay

38,507,123

90.74 %

3,929,491

9.26 %

Allen Taylor

42,149,709

99.32 %

286,906

0.68 %

Angela Zhang

41,599,347

98.03 %

837,267

1.97 %

Wendy Cheah

41,481,790

97.75 %

954,824

2.25 %

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is duly appointed, and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor, with approximately 86.74% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.

Ratification of the Issuance of Certain Options

Shareholders ratified and approved the issuance by the Company of options to certain employees of the Company, with approximately 84.64% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.

New Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan was approved by a majority of disinterested shareholders of the Company, with approximately 77.64% of disinterested shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.

Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

An advisory resolution with respect to the Company's approach to executive compensation was passed at the Meeting.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

