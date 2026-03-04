Dye & Durham Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Mar 04, 2026, 14:42 ET
TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 4, 2026 (the "Meeting").
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the Meeting:
Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following seven individuals to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Nominee
|
# Votes For
|
% of Votes
|
# Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Edward Smith
|
42,123,650
|
99.26 %
|
312,965
|
0.74 %
|
Alan Hibben
|
42,131,969
|
99.28 %
|
304,646
|
0.72 %
|
George Tsivin
|
42,117,572
|
99.25 %
|
319,043
|
0.75 %
|
Norman Findlay
|
38,507,123
|
90.74 %
|
3,929,491
|
9.26 %
|
Allen Taylor
|
42,149,709
|
99.32 %
|
286,906
|
0.68 %
|
Angela Zhang
|
41,599,347
|
98.03 %
|
837,267
|
1.97 %
|
Wendy Cheah
|
41,481,790
|
97.75 %
|
954,824
|
2.25 %
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is duly appointed, and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor, with approximately 86.74% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.
Ratification of the Issuance of Certain Options
Shareholders ratified and approved the issuance by the Company of options to certain employees of the Company, with approximately 84.64% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.
New Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
The Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan was approved by a majority of disinterested shareholders of the Company, with approximately 77.64% of disinterested shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.
Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation
An advisory resolution with respect to the Company's approach to executive compensation was passed at the Meeting.
