GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada Raymond Théberge unveiled today his follow‑up report to the recommendations made in the report Implementing Section 91 of the Official Languages Act: A Systemic Problem, published in November 2020.

A follow‑up report was needed to assess the progress made in implementing the recommendations given the high number of section 91 complaints filed with the Office of the Commissioner. Section 91 of the Official Languages Act requires federal institutions to establish the language requirements of positions objectively, taking into account the duties and responsibilities of the positions, including supervisory roles and the obligation to provide services in both official languages to members of the public.

The follow-up report covers 10 federal institutions and one central agency, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat. The follow‑up found that for the most part, the seven recommendations made in 2020 have only been partially implemented. This sample reflects a reality that affects the entire federal public service.

At the time of publishing this report, it is important to note that the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat is currently looking at new guidelines for objectively determining the language requirements of positions, which are intended to provide guidance to federal institutions on how to apply section 91 within their organization. The Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada recognizes that these guidelines are a step in the right direction and that they meet, in part, the recommendations of the report Implementing Section 91 of the Official Languages Act: A Systemic Problem.

"For federal institutions, establishing the language requirements of their positions should be more than a box to check. By rigorously establishing the language requirements of positions within the federal public service, federal institutions not only ensure that they can provide services in both official languages to Canadians, but also that they're respecting the right of their employees to be supervised in the official language of their choice in designated bilingual regions and creating a work environment that is inclusive and conducive to the use of both official languages.

I therefore expect federal institutions to continue their efforts to put in place the necessary mechanisms to objectively establish the language requirements of positions in order to meet their obligations under the Official Languages Act."

- Raymond Théberge, Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada

The report covers the following 10 federal institutions:

Canada Border Services Agency

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Employment and Social Development Canada

Health Canada

Correctional Service Canada

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Global Affairs Canada

Shared Services Canada

And one central agency:

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

