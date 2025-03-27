QUÉBEC CITY, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Following modernization work and the addition of cutting-edge equipment facilitating the rapid and precise analysis of biomarkers, Linearis is proud to inaugurate its laboratory and its high-throughput metabolomics platform, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to support life sciences projects to accelerate the benefits to patients.

«Welcoming a new high-tech laboratory to our territory is an additional attraction for the rapidly expanding life sciences market in the greater Quebec City region. The complementarity of these expertise considerably enriches our scientific ecosystem. The city has high expectations, and we are already looking forward to the future benefits that the presence of Linearis Laboratories will bring to our community," said Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City. The integration of AI and automated high-throughput analyses of approximately 1,300 metabolic biomarkers enables Linearis to provide tailored services to biobanks, clinical research groups, and biopharmaceutical companies in identifying various elements linked to metabolic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and antimicrobial resistance, aiming to enhance prevention, screening, treatment monitoring, and the discovery of new drugs.

"The launch of our high-throughput metabolomics laboratory, combined with our investment fund, marks a pivotal step in establishing a true biohub at the intersection of AI-life sciences. This integrated model enables us to support the ecosystem better while accelerating the transformation of scientific discoveries into real-world solutions for patients," stated Alexandre Le Bouthillier, PhD, CEO of Linearis.

About Linearis: Through its tandem ventures fund and laboratory, Linearis pioneers and supports discoveries to prevent, detect, and treat metabolic diseases, including cancer and diabetes, by directly investing in innovative AI and life science companies.

