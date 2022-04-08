Linda Plante of Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ Appointed Chair of BOMA Québec

"The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ congratulates Linda Plante on her appointment and would like to thank her for her valuable contribution to the organization and the Québec real estate industry. Ms. Plante stands out for her multidisciplinary expertise in commercial real estate and her interest in sustainable development," said Normand Bélanger, president and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

At the helm of the Fonds immobilier's real estate management team since 2019, Ms. Plante and her 20-member team offer property management services in the office, retail, industrial and institutional sectors.

The Louis-Laberge building in Montréal, a class A office building with 321,000 square feet of office space and the headquarters of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, is one of the properties managed by her team. The building achieved BOMA BEST Platinum certification in 2019 and LEED v.4 O+M Platinum certification in 2020, making it the first building in Québec to obtain this double platinum certification and the second in Canada.

Linda Plante's career path

Linda Plante has over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and has worked at major Canadian real estate firms, including Ivanhoé Cambridge, where she spent 13 years, first as managing director and then as senior director. During her career, she has overseen the management of major real estate holdings in Greater Montréal and Québec City comprising a total of 10 million square feet of commercial space, including Complexe Place Ville Marie and the World Trade Centre Montréal. Linda also has experience in asset management and operational risks, and is known for her collaborative leadership and reputation as a team player.

After obtaining a Bachelor of Business Administration from Université Laval, Linda went on to obtain the CPA, CMA designation. She also completed the Real Estate Institute of Canada's CPM (Certified Property Manager) program.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. At December 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects worth $3.6 billion in progress that will create some 40,000 jobs, along with 84 properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and $146 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

About BOMA Quebec

BOMA Quebec is the largest association of commercial property owners and managers in Quebec. Its members own or manage 85% of Class A commercial buildings in the province. A leader in the field since its inception in 1927, BOMA Quebec has developed a reputation for excellence in property management and for increasing the value of real estate assets. The Association also actively encourages effective, efficient and responsible building management, notably with its BOMA BEST® program and the Building Energy Challenge.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

