Linda Kuga Pikulin Appointed President of ROOM Women's Network and Women of Influence+ (WOI+), Driving the Next Era of Leadership for Executive Women

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - ROOM Women's Network and Women of Influence+ (WOI+), two trailblazing organizations redefining the future of women's leadership, have appointed Linda Kuga Pikulin as their new joint President. An accomplished senior executive with an impressive track record in corporate leadership, Pikulin will spearhead the continued North American expansion of ROOM and WOI+, while supporting their mandate to empower women leaders worldwide.

With decades of executive leadership experience across global brands, including President of PepsiCo Beverages Canada, Mark Anthony Brands, and most recently Cosmetica Laboratories Inc., Pikulin has been at the forefront of driving business transformation, optimizing operations, and building high-performing teams. Her expertise in strategic growth, financial performance, and talent development aligns seamlessly with ROOM's vision of cultivating an unparalleled global platform for women leaders of today and tomorrow.

"I am truly honoured to join these incredible companies at such a pivotal time in their growth," says Pikulin. "Throughout my career, I have been passionate about developing leadership talent and fostering inclusive spaces where women can thrive. I look forward to working alongside this dynamic team to expand both ROOM's and WOI+'s impact, building a community of top-performing and high-potential women that support each other as we drive gender parity in the executive ranks."

Pikulin's appointment marks a significant milestone for ROOM Women's Network as it continues to scale its influence and programming. Under Pikulin's leadership, ROOM will continue its North American expansion, while also extending to other key global markets. ROOM has always been uniquely focused on supporting current women leaders, while providing the network and tool kit that the women leaders of tomorrow need to prosper. ROOM enables women to magnify their influence through connection, collaboration and education, providing a safe place to share and grow together.

WOI+ is also in a period of exciting growth as it expands internationally. The Company will launch its Top 25 WOI+ Awards in New York this fall, bringing the awards event to the United States for the first time. This research-driven organization, with a 30-year track record, is highly trusted and respected and boasts a community of one million women, making it one of the largest women's communities in North America.

Alexandra Blum, Co-Founder of ROOM Women's Network and Chair of ROOM Holdings Inc. (Parent Company of the two brands), expressed her excitement for Pikulin's appointment: "Linda is a transformative leader whose experience and strategic acumen will be invaluable in shaping the future of ROOM and WOI+. With Linda at the helm, we are poised for tremendous growth, and an even greater impact on the future of women's leadership, driving progress towards true gender equality in the workforce and beyond."

Sarah McMillan, Co-Founder of ROOM Women's Network, is thankful for the experience Pikulin will bring to these growing businesses. "As we enter into a high-growth period, Linda's expertise will be invaluable in helping us to scale and accelerate our goal of gender parity at the most senior levels."

As ROOM Women's Network continues to expand its reach, Pikulin's leadership will play a crucial role in strengthening its position as a premier network for women executives to grow together to innovate, lead and drive future advancement. These efforts dovetail seamlessly into the work the WOI+ team is doing in empowering women to achieve and sustain success, with an emphasis on community building and research. Linda's experience and proven track record will enable both companies to grow while continuing to serve the more than 40 respected Canadian brands that support ROOM and WOI+.

The appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for ROOM, as the organization prepares to host its inaugural Work the ROOM Summit, a dynamic leadership event series taking place May 27th at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto. Additionally, ROOM is set to build upon its highly successful forum groups, ensuring even greater opportunities for executive women to engage and advance. Since the brand's inception, corporate Canada has recognized the critical need to support their women leaders and shown tremendous support, reinforcing ROOM's mission and amplifying its impact across industries.

About ROOM Women's Network

ROOM is a Canadian-headquartered, global network for women leaders of today and tomorrow. ROOM brings together a diverse collective of women leaders and high-potential pipeline women, and empowers them to grow together to innovate, lead and drive future advancement. With a deep belief in the power and potential of women, ROOM's mission is to accelerate gender equality in senior leadership and executive roles.

Almost sixty million women have left the global workforce since 2020. While the number of women in senior roles is gradually starting to climb, the pipeline is diminishing. Without support for women leaders of the future, gender parity in leadership roles will remain out of reach. ROOM provides a supportive network, and the career development tools women need to get back on track to filling leadership roles. ROOM is committed to giving women the resources and support network they need to magnify their influence, expand creativity, and work together to elevate women leadership.

About Women of Influence+

For more than three decades, Women of Influence+ has been at the forefront of sharing the unfiltered success stories of self-identifying women and gender-diverse role models, with the aim to illustrate the unique paths and challenges these individuals navigate to reach success. Their goal isn't to change the narrative — they are rewriting it.

WOI+ understands that there are many challenges women face when trying to navigate advancement in their careers. Instead of watching from the sidelines, they take a proactive, inclusive, and multi-faceted approach to ensure women are supported and celebrated every step of the way.

Through carefully curated success stories, awards programs, learning and development events, and research, WOI+ provides a reimagined definition of what it means to be influential. This definition isn't static; it's inclusive, dynamic and deeply considers how influence is used to positively impact the world of business and work.

WOI+ equips women with connections, support, training, and tools to carve new pathways and excel within their careers—on their terms. No matter what stage you are at in your career when you discover the WOI+ platform, there is something here for you.

