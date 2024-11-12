Silver Lining Marketing Celebrates the Executive Appointment of Nancy Ripton to President

This is part of a strategic growth plan for the award-winning marketing firm following its acquisition by ROOM Holdings Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Silver Lining Marketing, a full-service marketing agency that builds brands people love, is thrilled to announce the strategic leadership appointment of Nancy Ripton as President, effective immediately.

This follows the recent acquisition of Silver Lining Marketing by Room Holdings Inc, a high-impact networking, research and data analytics company that provides companies and employers with scalable solutions to optimize performance of their women leaders. Alexandra Blum will continue to advise Silver Lining Marketing in her new role as Executive Chair of Room Holdings Inc.

"As we build our capability and offerings to our clients, Nancy's vision, expertise, and creativity will be instrumental in helping us continue to deliver outstanding results," says Alexandra Blum, Founder of Silver Lining Marketing and Executive Chair of Room Holdings Inc. "For the last 8 years, Nancy has been right beside me, helping grow Silver Lining, delivering exceptional products and services for our roster of clients – and building an exceptionally talented team. I admire many things about Nancy; my favourite things about her are her grit and her limitless capacity to over deliver for our amazing clients – all while juggling the duties of motherhood and the endless small things that executive women do every day to keep everyone around them happy and healthy. I am deeply honoured to be passing the torch of running and growing Silver Lining to Nancy – and especially proud to announce her as President, effective immediately," says Alexandra Blum.

In Ripton's previous role as Chief Marketing Officer, she delivered exceptional results for Silver Lining's diverse portfolio of North American clients, growing the business over the last decade. She brings over 20 years of senior leadership, marketing, and communications experience to her new role. Ripton is supported by strong leadership skills, strategic vision, and extensive experience as a best-selling author and former editor-in-chief. She has a proven track record of engaging storytelling, driving sales, and developing inspirational brand strategies.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into this new role and building on our foundation of best-in-class strategy, counsel, and support for our clients – helping them connect to their employees and consumers in a meaningful way," says Ripton. "We have a strong team in place, and I look forward to guiding them as we continue to drive irrational desire for the brands we represent."

Room Holdings Inc., a Canadian-headquartered, global holding company of women-led businesses, recently brought Silver Lining Marketing under its umbrella. Sarah McMillian, Co-Founder and Director at Room Holdings Inc., stated: "We couldn't be happier to have Nancy stepping into the role of President at Silver Lining. Nancy has an excellent track record of bringing growth, innovation and best-in-class strategy to market and is the perfect person to lead the next chapter, backed by the support and leadership of an incredible team. We look forward to watching the continued success and growth of Silver Lining under her guidance."

About Silver Lining Marketing

Guided by the hallmarks of luxury hospitality, Silver Lining's marketing and sales solutions ensure that the brands they represent stand out from their competitors; and that every customer feels valued, cared for, and deeply connected to the brand. Silver Lining helps brands reach their full potential by discovering their unique strengths and packaging their vision into a compelling brand story. A full-service North American marketing and brand agency, Silver Lining has offices In Oakville, Ontario, and Bonita Springs, Florida. Silver Lining is uniquely focused on driving brand loyalty and ensuring that marketing strategies create sales solutions, offering brand strategy, design and brand identity, public relations and communications, digital engagement, employee retention, and customer experience services.

www.silverliningmarketing.com

About ROOM Holdings Inc.

ROOM Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-headquartered, global leader in the advancement of women. They are committed to fostering gender parity in senior leadership roles through empowerment, education, and support for women leaders of today and tomorrow. They support a diverse collective of women-led companies that work together to better understand the issues facing women in the workplace; and provide solutions that will help women rise to the highest ranks of senior leadership. Through its subsidiaries, including Room Women's Network, Women of Influence+ (WOI+) and Silver Lining, they offer events, awards, and forum groups that celebrate and support women leaders. Their collective, global research and data helps corporate partners better understand the unique challenges women face in their careers, and find solutions to foster growth and change. ROOM Holdings Inc. truly believes that when women succeed, we all prosper, and is steadfast in its commitment to the advancement and celebration of women leaders.

www.roomholdingsinc.com

