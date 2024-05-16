Offering15% discounts on first ride of season

LAVAL, QC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Lime relaunched its fleet of e-scooters for 2024 in Laval today and reiterated its focus on safe riding and proper parking, the two foundational areas of emphasis that helped make year one of this program a success in 2023. Lime has high hopes for this year in Laval and will be doubling its fleet from 100 to 200 vehicles to meet the demand from residents and visitors that was evident from day one last year. To celebrate the relaunch, Lime will provide 15% off one ride per rider from now through May 31 .

"Lime remains grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide safe, affordable, and sustainable transportation options to Laval. Our goal from day one has been to ensure that the addition of shared e-scooters to the city's transportation network is seamless and beneficial to all road users, connecting people to existing ways to get around and helping provide first and last-mile transit solutions. We saw last year the potential for micromobility to connect people with Laval Societe de Transport, alleviate congestion, reduce emissions, and support the economy by helping people visit the city's restaurants and cultural attractions. As we return this year we will continue to emphasize safe riding and proper parking as we know that is the key to success in Laval," said Sonia Kandola, Director of Government Relations

Global Success for Lime Leads to Local Investment in Laval

Lime recently announced that 2023 was its best year ever globally with over 150 million rides and $600 million in gross bookings. That financial success allows Lime to dedicate resources to innovation in hardware, staffing, and technology and to invest in local programs like Laval with the goal of always improving service over time. Lime is proud to be a global leader in micromobility and one of the largest shared electric vehicle providers in Canada. Lime runs safe and tidy shared electric vehicle programs with booming ridership in Edmonton, Kelowna, Richmond, Coquitlam, and the North Shore. Lime has powered millions of rides in Canada in its history and we believe the sky's the limit for micromobility in the cities we serve and throughout the country. Last year over 1600 riders took nearly 3000 trips in Laval and Lime is sure growth will be significant in the second year of this program.

About Lime

Lime's mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, electric and carbon-free. As a leading global provider of shared electric vehicles, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters to serve any trip under five miles. A Time Magazine 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company Brand that Matters, Lime has powered more than 550 million rides in more than 280 cities across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership. Learn more at li.me .

