Lima 2019: Looking ahead at Canadian Parapan Am Team action on Day 9

Men will play for wheelchair basketball gold

Marco Dispaltro in boccia gold-medal final

Para swimming competition comes to an end

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada will be looking to add to its 45-medal total on Saturday at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, with at least two medals coming for sure in wheelchair basketball and boccia. Here's a look at what's coming up for the Canadian Parapan Am Team on Day 9:

Canada will be looking for the wheelchair basketball sweep, as the men play for gold at 5 p.m. local time / 6 p.m. ET . A night after the women took down the Americans for first place, the men will hope for the same versus the U.S. men's team. Both Canada and USA were the top finishers in their respective round-robin pools this week so it will be a battle between the tournament's two undefeated teams. Four years ago, the Americans captured gold at Toronto 2015 and Canada silver.

Para swimming action will wrap up on Saturday night. Four-time medallist Krystal Shaw (three silver, one bronze) will have a chance to add two medals to her total. She competes in the women's S7 200m individual medley in the morning, and then concludes with the women's 4x100m freestyle in the evening. Coming off a bronze medal on Thursday, Myriam Soliman will have a busy day in the pool competing in the women's S6 100m freestyle, 200m individual medley and the relay. Other swimmers in action include Clémence Paré, Caleb Arndt, and Patrick Waters who will be making his very first appearance.

Marco Dispaltro will compete in the boccia BC4 individual gold medal at 10:30 a.m. local time, versus Colombian Euclides Grisales. At 9 a.m. it will be Iulian Ciobanu fighting for a bronze medal in the same category. In the evening session, competition will move into the pairs and team tournament. Canada will be represented in the BC4 pairs by Dispaltro, Ciobanu, and Alison Levine, and in BC3 pairs by Éric Bussière, Philippe Lord, and Marylou Martineau.

Canada will be going for bronze in both men's and women's goalball action. The women will face off against Mexico in the bronze medal match at 2 p.m. local time and will be followed by the men versus Venezuela at 3:15 p.m. Both teams will be looking to defend their third-place position from Toronto 2015.

Five Canadians will be playing for bronze medals in Para badminton: Pascal Lapointe in men's SL4 standing singles, William Roussy in men SL3 singles, Wyatt Lightfoot in men's short stature singles, and Bernard Lapointe and Richard Peter in men's wheelchair doubles. Should any of them earn a victory, it would be the first Parapan Am medals won by Canada ever in the sport, as this year marks Para badminton's debut at the Games.

