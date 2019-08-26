Lima 2019: Looking ahead at Canadian Parapan Am Team action on Day 4 Français
Aug 26, 2019, 00:49 ET
- Canada to face Brazil in wheelchair rugby semifinals
- First day of Para cycling as Canada races on the track
- Para athletics and Para swimming action continues
LIMA, Peru, Aug. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - More medals will be on the table for the Canadian Parapan Am Team on Monday, as Para cycling joins Para athletics and Para swimming on the schedule. Here's a look at what's coming up at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games on Day 4:
- Canada will be looking to secure a place in the wheelchair rugby final as it takes on Brazil in the semifinals at 3 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET. In round-robin play earlier this week, the Canadians earned a 58-43 victory over Brazil, and they will look do the same on Monday. Canada, currently ranked No. 5 in the world, is the defending Parapan Am Games champion. A first-place finish again would give them a Tokyo 2020 berth.
- Para cycling will commence with two days of track racing. Monday will see Canada's tandem racers, who are all competing in their first multi-sport Games, compete in the individual pursuit. They are: Carla Shibley and pilot Meghan Lemiski, Annie Bouchard and pilot Evelyne Gagnon, and Lowell Taylor and pilot Andrew Davidson. Marie-Claude Molnar, the veteran on the team with two Paralympic Games and two Parapan Am Games under her belt, will race in the 500m time trial.
- In Para athletics, a number of athletes will be competing in 400m races throughout the evening in their respective classes, including Michael Barber, Gaerrisen Freeland, Ben Brown, and Amanda Rummery. David Bambrick will also be competing in shot put, while Michael Johnstone will race the 100m.
- The Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team continues its Lima 2019 campaign at 10:15 a.m. local time / 11:15 a.m. ET against Mexico, in their second of three round-robin games. They opened up with a triumph over Colombia on Sunday. The women will have the day off before wrapping up their preliminary round on Tuesday.
- Gold medallist Nicholas Bennett will be looking for more hardware in the pool on Monday. He will be competing in the S14 200m freestyle alongside teammate Tyson MacDonald. Several other Canadian Para swimmers will also be in action, including Ariana Hunsicker, Angela Marina, and Emma Grace Van Dyk, who earned fourth, fifth, and sixth-place finishes, respectively, in races today. Krystal Shaw, Michelle Tovizi, and Jacob Brayshaw will be racing for the first time at these Games.
- Both of Canada's sitting volleyball teams will take on the USA on Monday to wrap up round-robin play, with the women at 11 a.m. local time followed by the men at 5 p.m. Both teams will compete in the semifinals on Tuesday, with tomorrow's matches to determine the final positioning heading into the medal rounds.
- In day two of goalball action, Canada will take on host nation Peru in both men's and women's play. First up is the women at 4:15 p.m. local time and then the men at 6:45 p.m. Both teams are looking for their first wins of Lima 2019.
HOW TO WATCH
Five sports will be available to livestream in Canada via the CPC Facebook page, CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, as well as the Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports.
Live Stream Schedule for August 26:
10 a.m. ET – Para swimming Day 2 preliminaries
11:15 a.m. ET – Canada vs. Mexico, Wheelchair Basketball, Round Robin (MEN)
4 p.m. ET – Para athletics Day 2 competition
4 p.m. ET – Para swimming Day 2 finals
4 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Brazil, Wheelchair Rugby, Semifinals
About the Canadian Parapan Am Team: Canada is represented by 151 athletes competing in 13 sports at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, taking place August 23 to September 1.
About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca
