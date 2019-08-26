Lima 2019: Looking ahead at Canadian Parapan Am Team action on Day 4

HOW TO WATCH

Five sports will be available to livestream in Canada via the CPC Facebook page, CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, as well as the Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports.

Live Stream Schedule for August 26:

10 a.m. ET – Para swimming Day 2 preliminaries

11:15 a.m. ET – Canada vs. Mexico, Wheelchair Basketball, Round Robin (MEN)

4 p.m. ET – Para athletics Day 2 competition

4 p.m. ET – Para swimming Day 2 finals

4 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Brazil, Wheelchair Rugby, Semifinals

MEDIA RESOURCES

*Photos are available at photos.paralympic.ca (sign up for an account). Photos are free for editorial use with credit to Canadian Paralympic Committee.

*To access all flash quotes, please click here.

*To access athlete bios and the complete Canadian Parapan Am Team list, please click here.

*Video highlights, broadcast b-roll, and interview footage are available upon request at digital@paralympic.ca.

About the Canadian Parapan Am Team: Canada is represented by 151 athletes competing in 13 sports at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, taking place August 23 to September 1.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

For interview requests with the athletes during the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, please contact the specific sport media attaché.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Watts, Manager, Public Relations, nwatts@paralympic.ca, Whatsapp: 1-613-462-2700, Lima Cell: +51 920 342 739

