LILYSILK Officially Launches Fall 2024 Collection, "The Milanese Touch"

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, unveils its Fall 2024 Collection, "The Milanese Touch". With Milanese elegance and craftsmanship, this collection celebrates Milan's unique fashion sensibility, featuring high-quality materials and refined designs that embody minimalistic pencil. Vibrant hues inspired by Milan's dynamic street style and the warm palette of fall invite you to embrace the elegant spirit of Milan.

Highlights of the Fall 2024 Collection

Corporate Belle Style:

Sprezzatura Executive Blazer : This silk-wool blend blazer is designed for business and formal gatherings, offering an urbane refinement with a slightly flared hem and fitted waistline. The fabric ensures both grandeur and breathability, ideal for a distinctive and upscale appearance.

: This silk-wool blend blazer is designed for business and formal gatherings, offering an urbane refinement with a slightly flared hem and fitted waistline. The fabric ensures both grandeur and breathability, ideal for a distinctive and upscale appearance. Sprezzatura Urbane Trousers : Combining sprezzatura and functionality, these high-waisted slim-fit trousers feature a contemporary yet urbane silhouette. The classic glen check pattern adds a sophisticated appeal, perfect for the business environment.

: Combining sprezzatura and functionality, these high-waisted slim-fit trousers feature a contemporary yet urbane silhouette. The classic glen check pattern adds a sophisticated appeal, perfect for the business environment. Sprezzatura Glen Check Pencil Skirt: Versatile and chic, this skirt offers a mid-rise design with a stylish front slit for ease of movement. The tailored fit accentuates the figure, making it ideal for both professional and casual settings.

Ultra-Soft Baby Cashmere Collection:

Cable-Knit Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan : This luxurious cardigan, made from 100% baby cashmere, features a rib-knit design and buttoned placket, effortlessly transitioning between professional and casual occasions. The LILYSILK-logo embroidery at the left hem adds a touch of elegance.

This luxurious cardigan, made from 100% baby cashmere, features a rib-knit design and buttoned placket, effortlessly transitioning between professional and casual occasions. The LILYSILK-logo embroidery at the left hem adds a touch of elegance. Sleeveless Cashmere Vest : Crafted from ultra-soft baby cashmere, this cozy vest can be worn alone or layered for a collegiate and sporty look.

Crafted from ultra-soft baby cashmere, this cozy vest can be worn alone or layered for a collegiate and sporty look. Baby Cashmere Cable-knit Sweater: Embrace cozy elegance with this relaxed, oversized sweater, perfect for early autumn layering.

Another highlight of the collection is the Water Repellent Classic Trenchcoat, which shows LILYSILK's perfection in detail. This timeless trenchcoat, with a hidden placket and horn buttons, offers a sleek and modern silhouette, suitable for business or travel. Other notable pieces include the Belted Silk Twill Windbreaker Dress and the Sleeveless Accordion Pleated Silk Dress, both designed to enhance your wardrobe with elegance and versatility.

"We are excited to present 'The Milanese Touch,' our fall collection celebrating Milan's style and grace," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Featuring the silk-wool blend plaid and ultra-soft baby cashmere pieces, this collection embodies LILYSILK's dedication to elegance and exceptional quality in every detail."

