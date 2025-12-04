NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has been named the Grand Winner for both Best Luxury Fashion Design and Best Luxury Textile in the Best Luxury Design category at the second annual 2025 International Luxury Awards. This dual honor for the SILKERRY™ Collection marks a milestone in the brand's pursuit of innovation and elevated craftsmanship.

LILYSILK's SILKERRY™ Collection Named Double Grand Winner at 2025 International Luxury Awards

The iLuxury Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), celebrate excellence in luxury design, branding, and creative direction. They recognize the visionaries shaping the future of global luxury and are a mark of prestige for brands, designers, and creatives worldwide. IAA is a globally recognized award management services organization dedicated to elevating creative standards and pushing the boundaries of innovation in the awards world.

"This season's winners show how luxury continues to evolve while remaining rooted in quality and presence," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the IAA. "We are proud to celebrate the success of LILYSILK this year, as they continue to exceed expectations while the award remains the definitive platform for the world's most accomplished luxury designers and brands."

SILKERRY™ is an innovative new kind of silk-enhanced cotton terry that resembles leisurewear but functions like techwear. Silk and innovation fusing to redefine comfort, SILKERRY™ goes far beyond basic terry fabric to create a unique category. This proprietary blend, infused with high-strength natural silk, elevates everyday wear with breathable terry plushness and the luxurious benefits of silk, resulting in a textile that pampers the skin, regulates temperature, and maintains freshness for longer. Soft, breathable, and naturally beneficial to the skin, it's crafted for real life and made to help the wearer feel better than anything they've worn before.

The SILKERRY™ Collection has been embraced by notable figures, including model Karlie Kloss who wore the Seamflow Stride Sweatpants on Instagram, and actress Emmanuelle Chriqui, who called her brown sweatsuit "everything." Sarah Shahi described her look as "cute and cozy in the Berkshires," while Jena Sims also shared her SILKERRY™ outfit in an Instagram video.

David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK, said: "We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the iLuxury Awards. It's a testament to the dedication and artistry of our entire team, and our shared commitment to redefining luxury."

