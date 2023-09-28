TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is proud to participate in the annual Global Day of Service, a volunteering initiative where Lilly employees around the world invest their time and talent to make life better and impact the communities where we live and work. On September 28th, Lilly employees across Canada will work in partnership with global conservation organization Ocean Wise to clean up shorelines, preventing waste from reaching waterways.

"Our commitment to improving the lives of people and our communities extends beyond our medicines," says Jill Daley, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Lilly Canada. "It's an honour to partner with Ocean Wise for a second year, where our employees across the country can unite on a common goal and see the tangible impact of cleaning up local shorelines and waterways. Working with organizations like Ocean Wise to advance their efforts allows us to make a meaningful difference."

Ocean Wise has been an ocean champion for 50 years. From humble beginnings in Vancouver in 1951, the organization has grown into a global environmental charity that addresses overfishing, ocean pollution and climate change. The Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup program has become the largest direct-action environmental project in Canada, engaging over 1 million volunteers to make a positive impact on their shorelines.

"Contributing to our communities is at the heart of Lilly's ethos. The Lilly Global Day of Service empowers us to join forces worldwide, generating a collective impact through a range of activities supporting our local communities," says Kenneth Custer, President and General Manager, Lilly Canada. "I am excited about giving back in a unique way alongside our Canadian team. By assuming the role of citizen scientists, we'll gather and track litter in our communities, helping to protect and preserve the environment while fostering positive change in the areas we call home."

During the cross-country volunteer effort, Lilly Canada and Ocean Wise will collect data about the litter, which will be used to create an impact on plastic waste on a larger scale.

