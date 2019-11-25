Lightspeed's JP Chauvet to participate in SaaS North conference as featured speaker

Chauvet takes the stage to discuss high-velocity growth and go-to-market strategies at Canada's largest software-as-a-service conference

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed, a leading provider of omnichannel point of sale software, solutions and support systems for nearly 57,000 independent retail and restaurant locations worldwide, today announced that president, JP Chauvet, will speak at the fourth annual SaaS North conference in Ottawa, Canada's largest software-as-a-service conference.

Chauvet will be featured in a keynote session about high-velocity growth, outlining the roles team segmentation, data and incentives play as part of a successful global go-to-market strategy.

"As we continue our mission to democratize technologies for complex retail and hospitality SMBs previously only available to larger companies, we are keen to share the lessons we've learned as a global high-growth tech company and to hear from other business leaders on a similar journey," said JP Chauvet, President of Lightspeed.

Lightspeed has grown to almost 57,000 customer locations, which collectively generate over $17.4 billion in gross transaction volume. This has contributed to Lightspeed growing at 51% in its most recent quarter relative to the same quarter last fiscal year. With three acquisitions since Lightspeed's initial public offering (IPO), totalling eight completed acquisitions as a company, including Chronogolf, iKentoo and Kounta, Lightspeed's rapid growth demonstrates a growing customer base that is finding increased success through Lightspeed.

Lightspeed debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD) in March of 2019 with one of the top 10 technology IPOs in the history of the exchange. In October 2019, Lightspeed was named the Canadian Innovation Exchange (CIX) 2019 Innovator of the Year, and CEO Dax Dasilva was named The Globe and Mail Innovator of the Year.

High Velocity Sales Strategy for Global Growth with These Performance Driven Go-to-Market Approaches session takes place at the Shaw Centre on November 26, 2019, from 4:05 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. EST.

ABOUT LIGHTSPEED POS INC.

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 900 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

On social media: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

