"At its core, Lightspeed is a company built on the foundation of inclusivity and diversity, values that extend to all areas of our business, from our employees through to our customer engagement," said Shirvani Mudaly, Lightspeed's Chief People Officer. "This annual sustainability report is a testament to our ongoing commitment to continuing to improve all areas of our Environmental, Social and Governance responsibilities, acting as a leader–and example–for the tech industry to follow."

Some highlights of Lightspeed's sustainability initiatives include:

According to Lightspeed's annual diversity, equity and inclusion and engagement survey, 86% of its employees feel that they can be their authentic self at work. 1





Lightspeed's employee base includes 9% LGBTQ2S+, 5% persons with disabilities and 35% BIPOC representation. 1 50% of Lightspeed's executive officers identify as women.





50% of Lightspeed's executive officers identify as women. With Lightspeed Capital—the Company's merchant cash advance program—now available in France , the Netherlands , Germany and Belgium in addition to the United States , Canada , the United Kingdom , Australia and New Zealand , Lightspeed is opening up more ways for independent merchants to access funds.





, , and in addition to , , the , and , Lightspeed is opening up more ways for independent merchants to access funds. Lightspeed is proud to support non-profit organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Auckland, Summit School and Technovation Montreal.





Lightspeed continues to partner with GiftTrees to offer Carbon Friendly Dining, which empowers its customers' diners to offset carbon emissions associated with their meals by planting trees. Over 1.8 million trees have been planted to date.

In addition to partnerships and internal initiatives, the report highlights businesses using Lightspeed to transform our world for the better and build vibrant, diverse communities. One such business is Analogue October Records, an independent record shop located in the heart of the historic city of Chichester, UK. The shop and its staff are on a mission to celebrate and support local artists and makers. Craig Crane, owner of Analogue October Records, notes that Lightspeed's Capital has become a seamless part of their budget, "It was just nice to kind of basically compartmentalize the amount of the advance and set that to one side specifically for that project. [...] I enjoy and appreciate the simple mechanism of the percentage return. I don't have to worry about it."

"There is, as ever, work to be done. Our goal is to lead by example in environmental and social responsibility in every aspect of our operations," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Returning as Lightspeed's CEO, one of my focuses is to continue to move forward in helping make sustainable changes in our operations and our customers' lives."

1 Based on self-identification and voluntary declaration of our employees who participated in our annual DEI and engagement survey, with an 87% participation rate, which survey was conducted in March 2024.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the Company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

