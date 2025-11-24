For decades, restaurant pacing has relied on intuition -- seating guests, firing courses, and presenting checks at the right moment has been as much art as science. But with staffing challenges and rising guest expectations, maintaining flawless pacing has become harder than ever. Lightspeed Tempo changes that, transforming pacing into a measurable, coachable, and repeatable advantage.

Tempo uses real-time dining flow data to guide servers and managers through every key service moment, from first seat to final bill, ensuring every guest experience unfolds at the perfect rhythm. The result: happier guests, faster table turns, and more confident, high-performing staff.

"Tempo is a ground-breaking new solution that turns the hidden art of pacing into a performance metric restaurants can manage," said Adoniram Sides, Senior Vice President, Hospitality, at Lightspeed. "By translating real-time dining activity into actionable insights, operators can coach their teams to perform at their best, increase covers, and deliver service that drives loyalty."

According to Lightspeed's latest Hospitality Report , nearly one in three diners have walked out of a restaurant before placing an order, most often due to long wait times. Another third said they would not return after experiencing delays or cold food. In an environment where foot traffic is down and every table counts, these moments of friction directly impact revenue and repeat business. Tempo helps eliminate these gaps by giving teams visibility into pacing patterns and guiding them to deliver precise, anticipatory service every time.

By combining data-driven intelligence with the intuitive workflows Lightspeed Restaurant is known for, Tempo represents another leap forward in Lightspeed's mission to empower restaurateurs with smart, scalable technology that simplifies operations, elevates guest experiences, and fuels growth. Now available to Lightspeed Restaurant customers, Tempo will continue to expand in delivering additional insights and connectivity between Lightspeed systems, such as Lightspeed's Kitchen Display , and Pulse .

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

