Prominently featured at the upcoming Lightspeed Edge event in New York, Lightspeed AI introduces new conversational assistants within Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Restaurant. These assistants help merchants ask questions, get answers quickly and make smarter decisions without navigating complex dashboards or reports. This unlocks unexpected insights into where businesses need to focus to improve their overall business performance.

"Lightspeed AI represents the next evolution of our platform, an intelligence layer that acts like a partner for every merchant," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "With AI woven throughout our products, we're giving business owners the clarity, speed and confidence they need to focus on what matters most: creating extraordinary experiences for their customers."

Lightspeed AI will expand over time to offer more advanced and integrated capabilities across retail and hospitality. The solution will evolve from an assistant into a more autonomous agent that can analyze trends and recommend next steps. Future AI-powered features across the platform, including retail catalog assistant, eCom store generators and more, will be introduced as part of the Lightspeed AI suite.

Lightspeed AI for Retail: Insightful, Actionable and Always Available

Lightspeed AI introduces a conversational interface inside Lightspeed Retail that acts as a business partner within the POS. Merchants can type simple questions such as "What were my best selling items last weekend?" and receive clear, contextual insights without searching through multiple reports.

For enterprise retailers operating in the wholesale ecosystem, Lightspeed AI within NuORDER is transforming how buying teams plan, analyze, and act. By enabling buyers to ask natural-language questions directly within the assortment builder, Lightspeed AI surfaces real-time, actionable insights across products, categories, and key financial metrics. This intelligence empowers teams to make faster, more confident assortment decisions, optimize inventory investments, and respond dynamically to market demand, all within a single, streamlined wholesale workflow.

Key capabilities include:

Receive fast answers to everyday questions: Merchants can ask questions in natural language and receive instant responses based on their data.

Generate actionable explanations: Results are presented with context and recommendations rather than numbers alone.

Ask questions through conversation: Merchants can refine insights through follow-up questions without starting over.

Systematic learning and improvement: Feedback during early phases helps the assistant become more relevant and personalized over time.

NuORDER assortment insights Within NuORDER, Lightspeed AI enables enterprise buyers to ask natural-language questions and instantly generate actionable insights across products, categories, and financial metrics.

Retailers can also access enhanced visual tools within Lightspeed's Product Photo Enhancement feature. Now available in the Retail back office, the tool offers one-click improvements such as cropping, lighting adjustments, background removal or replacement and automated clean up. This allows retailers to create consistent, high quality product imagery without third party editors.

Lightspeed AI for Hospitality: Faster Answers, Smarter Service

Lightspeed AI is now available within Lightspeed Restaurant and gives hospitality operators quick, conversational access to the insights they need to run more efficient, profitable service. Instead of searching through multiple dashboards or building complex reports, operators can ask straightforward questions about their business and receive clear, actionable answers instantly.

Lightspeed AI helps teams:

Reduce manual reporting time : Lightspeed AI reduces the need to navigate across multiple reports and systems.

Grow your business through simple questions : Restaurant operators ask natural questions and receive instant answers that reveal new opportunities for growth.

Decide faster and smarter : Insights such as "which menu items are driving margin?" are returned instantly.

Insights such as "which menu items are driving margin?" are returned instantly. Operate more independently: Self-service insights reduce reliance on support teams or analysts.

This solves a long-standing challenge in hospitality. Even the best operators can't be at every table at once to stay on top of the service, and the data they need is often buried across disconnected systems, making it difficult and time-consuming to find clear answers. Lightspeed AI removes these barriers by surfacing what matters most in simple language and in seconds. Restaurant operators can understand performance trends, identify bottlenecks and adjust service flow with greater confidence.

As Lightspeed's AI evolves into a more autonomous agent, hospitality merchants will be able to leverage deeper automation across operations, service pacing, menu optimization, and more; complementing existing AI-powered tools like Benchmarks & Trends and AI-generated menu insights.

Lightspeed AI will continue expanding across retail and hospitality throughout 2026 and beyond. "We're building toward a platform where AI doesn't just surface data--it makes it faster and easier to verify and act on," added Dasilva. "Lightspeed AI is the foundation for that future, empowering merchants with clarity, speed, and operational excellence."

With Lightspeed AI, the Company continues to push the boundaries of innovation, bringing merchants intuitive, integrated intelligence that simplifies daily work and unlocks new opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Lightspeed AI, visit lightspeedhq.com , or visit Lightspeed at NRF at booth #6651 on Level 3.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

