Lightspeed Launches Omnichannel Retail Solution in Switzerland

Leading global POS software provider, Lightspeed brings integrated retail solution to new European market for streamlined in-store and online shopping experience

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed, a leading provider of point of sale software, solutions and support systems to more than 51,000 independent retail and restaurant locations worldwide, today announced the availability of its Omnichannel product in Switzerland. Retailers across this country can now offer their customers a cohesive and efficient shopping experience both in-store and online.

Following the July 2019 acquisition of iKentoo, a Switzerland-based POS solutions provider, Lightspeed increases its presence in Switzerland with this Omnichannel offering for retailers in both German (coming this November) and French (available now) languages. With the iKentoo acquisition, 40 staff joined Lightspeed's global team as it enters new markets worldwide.

"As we grow in Switzerland following the acquisition of iKentoo, we are now able to provide retail solutions and help merchants make the transition to the cloud while driving forward a more efficient business," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "This expansion of Omnichannel in Switzerland will give consumers greater flexibility to shop how they like with a personal and streamlined system."

How Lightspeed Omnichannel benefits SMB retailers around the world:

Saves time and increases efficiency in a rapidly changing retail environment

Centralizes processes, products, inventory and customer data

Offers one single view of sales data and reporting

Reaches a broader target group with multilingual offerings

Leverages social media to create unique content, win new customers and build a community

Provides a consistent brand experience across all channels and devices while building brand loyalty

Increases sales turnover for a more profitable business model

In addition to Lightspeed's growth in Switzerland, it has also recently announced the pending acquisition of Australia-based POS solutions provider Kounta, underlining Lightspeed's continued commitment to becoming the global leader in POS solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

ABOUT LIGHTSPEED POS INC.

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 800 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

On social media: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

