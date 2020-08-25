Global commerce company introduces new solution that empowers its customers to effortlessly expand their online revenue streams

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As restaurants adapt to evolving global regulations when it comes to foodservice, Lightspeed today announced the release of eCom for Restaurant. The new Bon Appetit theme is specifically designed to help Lightspeed Restaurant users seamlessly transition their businesses online and integrate new revenue streams that will lead to long-term growth. Channeling this need for reinvention, Lightspeed has partnered with McGill University and Canada Post to re-imagine the hospitality industry of the future. The white paper, released today, showcases insights that point to an omnichannel strategy being key for restaurant success as they navigate the new business landscape.

Businesses who use Lightspeed Restaurant and implement the Bon Appetit eCom template are better equipped to adapt to re-opening and the continuation of delivery and pick-up services. Restauranteurs will benefit from an easy-to-set up and fully-customizable website that also includes several noteworthy features to help retain meaningful customer relationships and future-proof their business:

Display Menu and Unique Offerings for Sale: Publish digital menus that can be integrated with QR codes, showcase artisanal products, offer a curated selection of fresh produce and more

"The hospitality industry has been permanently altered by COVID-19 and as a leading technology company, it's our responsibility to provide solutions that are designed to support the industry during this unprecedented time," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Our eCommerce for Restaurant solution equips restaurateurs with the right tools to establish their online presence and increase revenue, while also providing an online hub for their customers."

McGill University, Lightspeed and Canada Post partner on the future of hospitality

A new student-driven white paper published by McGill University in partnership with Lightspeed and Canada Post titled "The Hospitality Innovation Challenge," puts forth tactics restaurateurs should implement in order to future-proof their business, including adapting forward-looking technology and creating an omnichannel experience.

In "The Hospitality Innovation Challenge," 80 teams of undergraduate and MBA students from 20 universities across Canada were invited to ideate actionable solutions to assist real businesses in finding a path to profitability as consumer behaviours continue to change. Co-commissioned by enterprise and academia, the study sought to rethink the food sector for a post-pandemic world, revealing that the best ways for restauranteurs to pave a path to profitability were to expand their digital footprint, foster stronger customer relationships by rebuilding confidence, and stabilize cash flow through multiple revenue streams – most of which will be supported by the technology of Lightspeed's eCom for Restaurant solution.

The full white paper can be viewed here.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

On social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

