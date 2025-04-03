PO Sync allows retailers to place order replenishments within Lightspeed's POS platform and send to their suppliers in one click. This takes a process that is manual, time-intensive and repetitive and makes it automated and data-driven, helping retailers put replenishment on auto-pilot.

PO Sync is the latest enhancement from Lightspeed as part of Lightspeed NuORDER.

Lightspeed NuORDER, brings together over 4,000 brands with 100,000+ retailers as part of a wholesale network that is transforming how retailers and suppliers do wholesale commerce. Through product and brand discovery, automated ordering and replenishment and access to industry and sell through insights, both retailers and brands experience a wholesale partnership that's more profitable, data-driven and can be managed in less time with less steps making it easier for both brands and retailers to grow their business.

"Wholesale commerce has traditionally been fragmented and inefficient, creating friction for both brands and retailers," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "With Lightspeed NuORDER, we're redefining the way businesses manage their wholesale operations, making it easier than ever to scale and drive revenue growth."

With PO Sync, Lightspeed's seamless integration with NuORDER now not only transforms wholesale purchasing and inventory management, but also replenishment. POS merchants sync orders from NuORDER brands directly to POS and can now send replenishment orders from POS directly to NuORDER in one connected system.

PO Sync also allows merchants with Lightspeed Insights to use their data-driven order forecasts and recommendations and send these directly to suppliers on NuORDER, not only cutting down work but also ensuring replenishments are made based on insight, helping retailers reduce stockouts, minimize overstock and optimize how much inventory they hold at one time.

Retailers using Order Recommendations have already seen a 26% reduction in days out of stock and now with PO Sync these order insights can be applied directly to replenishments.

To provide value for even more retailers and brands, Lightspeed POS retailers will also now be able to refer their brands to Lightspeed NuORDER launching two new brand partner types - Connect and Catalog. This will enable brands to easily manage retailer catalogs and ordering. For brands this means increased brand consistency, faster, higher volume reorders and the ability to grow their wholesale channel via Lightspeed retailers. For retailers, every brand they work with that's part of Lightspeed NuORDER means better insights for simpler, faster ordering, reordering and product creation.

Lightspeed's seamless integration with NuORDER transforms how businesses operate by streamlining wholesale purchasing and inventory management into a single, connected system. With brands already listed on NuORDER, orders sync directly with the POS, eliminating manual entry and reducing errors. Real-time inventory tracking ensures better stock management, helping to prevent overselling and to optimize purchasing decisions. This all-in-one integration can not only save time but also create a more efficient workflow, allowing business owners to focus on growth rather than back-end operations.

Retailers Already Seeing the Impact

For retailers like Ryan Pratt, owner of Treadz Shoes, a boutique store with two outlets specializing in footwear, apparel, and accessories, Lightspeed NuORDER's ecosystem has been instrumental in streamlining operations.

"We've relied on Lightspeed for point-of-sale and projections, and now with Lightspeed NuORDER, we're seeing real efficiency gains," said Pratt. "About 50% of our suppliers are on Lightspeed NuORDER, and being able to import those directly into Lightspeed purchase orders has significantly reduced human error. Lightspeed NuORDER is the next step in making wholesale even more seamless for businesses like ours."

Newer Lightspeed retailers are also benefiting from Lightspeed's integrated wholesale capabilities. Paul Hekimian, owner of Sunset Park Swim in Santa Monica, California, chose Lightspeed when opening his women's fashion swimwear boutique in March of this year.

"When one of our retailers recommended Lightspeed, we quickly saw why it was the right fit for us," said Hekimian. "The integration with NuORDER was a game-changer, as so many of our brands are listed there. Having our wholesale purchasing and POS connected in one platform makes it easier to manage inventory and focus on growing the business."

Key Features and Benefits of Lightspeed NuORDER:

Seamless B2B Ordering – Retailers can effortlessly browse, order, and restock products from their preferred brands within the Lightspeed ecosystem, reducing friction in the wholesale buying process.

– Retailers can effortlessly browse, order, and restock products from their preferred brands within the Lightspeed ecosystem, reducing friction in the wholesale buying process. Accurate Catalog Management – Centralized and automatically updated product catalogs ensure retailers always have access to the latest styles, SKUs, and pricing from their brand partners.

– Centralized and automatically updated product catalogs ensure retailers always have access to the latest styles, SKUs, and pricing from their brand partners. Improved Product & Brand Discovery – A connected wholesale network makes it easier for retailers to discover new brands and products that align with their business, unlocking new revenue opportunities.

– A connected wholesale network makes it easier for retailers to discover new brands and products that align with their business, unlocking new revenue opportunities. Insight-Driven Reorders – Smart analytics help retailers optimize restocking decisions by leveraging sales trends, inventory performance, and demand forecasting.

With Lightspeed NuORDER, brands and retailers finally have a truly connected, scalable, and insight-driven wholesale network—helping them grow smarter, sell better, and stay ahead in an evolving retail landscape.

Lightspeed NuORDER is available to all Lightspeed Retail merchants and Wholesale brands can access the Lightspeed NuORDER network through their NuORDER subscription. To learn more, visit our site here .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the Company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

