Lightspeed Appoints Merline Saintil to its Board of Directors

Former Intuit executive and Silicon Valley veteran joins as Lightspeed spearheads the digital transformation of SMBs in the retail, hospitality, and golf industries

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD), a global commerce leader, today announced the appointment of internationally recognized technology and engineering leader Merline Saintil to its board of directors. As Lightspeed helps SMBs future-proof their businesses with innovative financial services and omnichannel solutions during a pivotal moment of growth, Saintil brings to the board years of experience developing award-winning products for Fortune 500 technology companies, including Intuit, Yahoo, and PayPal.

Named one of the Women of Influence in 2017 by Silicon Valley Business Journal, one of the 22 Most Powerful Women Engineers in the World by Business Insider, and earning a Lifetime Achievement Award from Girls in Tech, Saintil's impressive career has not only made her a sought-after leader in the technology space, but has also broadened her expertise in cloud computing, mobile, online payments and commerce. Prior to her role as head of operations for the office of the CTO at Intuit, Saintil was instrumental in the platform shift to mobile at Yahoo where she was head of global engineering operations for mobile and emerging product.

"Lightspeed is leading the charge servicing diverse SMBs in the retail, hospitality, and golf industries with rapid innovation that meets the evolving needs of businesses located in over 100 countries," said Saintil. "I'm honored to join its board of directors and to have the opportunity to bring my experience in technology and engineering to supporting the company through future product development and growth."

"It is an absolute privilege to have Merline Saintil join our board of directors and bring her experience in Silicon Valley to support our ambitious goals here at Lightspeed," said Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed founder and CEO. "Her skillset from working with other publicly-traded companies and her leadership will be invaluable as we look ahead to the future of Lightspeed."

To further equip merchants and hospitality businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the new normal and beyond, Lightspeed recently launched Lightspeed Capital to provide select retailers with quick and easy financing as well as eCommerce for Restaurant and Mobile Tap. During COVID-19, Lightspeed has shared industry knowledge through an online resource guide that continues to protect and serve SMBs.

