Lightspeed Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) held its Annual General Meeting on August 8th, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The six (6) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:











Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Withheld % Patrick Pichette 117,314,769 99.74% 307,867 0.26% Dax Dasilva 117,622,116 99.99% 520 0.01% Jean Paul Chauvet 117,603,691 99.98% 18,945 0.02% Marie-Josée Lamothe 117,605,371 99.99% 17,265 0.01% Paul McFeeters 117,481,088 99.88% 141,548 0.12% Rob Williams 117,606,131 99.99% 16,505 0.01%

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Lightspeed's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 800 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

