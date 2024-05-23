Partnership provides Lightspeed hospitality merchants with direct access to Uber's extensive delivery network

MONTREAL, QC, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) | (TSX: LSPD) the one-stop commerce platform empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, and Uber (NYSE: UBER) today announced a new North American partnership to directly integrate Uber Direct and Uber Eats marketplace into Lightspeed's platform.

Through the partnership, Lightspeed will have built-in integrations with the Uber Eats marketplace and Uber Direct, Uber's white-label delivery facilitation service, enabling Lightspeed merchants to:

List their menu offerings on and take orders from the Uber Eats marketplace, which is accessed by millions of monthly active platform consumers; and

Take orders from their own branded website through Lightspeed's Order Anywhere, then access delivery via Uber Direct, allowing them to pay only the associated delivery fee without the added cost of developing their own custom delivery fleet.

The combination of solutions enables merchants to satisfy their customers' delivery demands, tap into new markets through the Uber Eats marketplace and reduce overhead on direct-to-consumer orders with Lightspeed Order Anywhere and Uber Direct.

"We are incredibly excited to be announcing this strategic partnership with Uber, as we believe it unlocks incredible value for our hospitality customers," said JD Saint-Martin, President of Lightspeed. "The restaurant industry continues to face significant challenges with staffing and increasingly narrow revenue margins. This partnership is an opportunity to provide our customers some relief in the form of a world-class delivery network and cost savings plan. We believe this is only the first step in a long-term relationship with Uber."

"On-demand delivery is now a core expectation for consumers, with 75% of them expecting express delivery as an option, and merchants are taking note," said Bernie Huddlestun, Head of Uber Direct for the US and Canada. "We're proud to partner with Lightspeed to offer restaurants solutions that meet their customers' needs and encourage repeat orders, while giving restaurants the flexibility to offer seamless delivery experiences in the way that works best for growing their business."

This integration is now available to Lightspeed Restaurant customers in North America with additional markets to follow.

Lightspeed powers the world's best–restaurants and hospitality businesses, including: Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu (La Malbaie), Taverne Atlantic (Montréal), Daniel Boulud Group (NYC), Alinea Group (Chicago), Big Mamma (Europe), Kei (Paris). Lightspeed Restaurant is currently available in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Australia.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 49 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

