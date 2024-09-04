MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed"), the unified commerce platform powering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, today announced its exclusive partnership with Le Fou Fou , a new European-style food hall set to become a centerpiece of Montreal's vibrant dining and entertainment scene.

Developed by MTB Collective and located within Montreal's newest landmark, the Royalmount retail and lifestyle complex by Carbonleo , Le Fou Fou spans over 30,000 sq. ft. and features 12 distinct dining concepts, three bars, and an expansive 6,000 sq. ft. outdoor terrace, the whole accommodating more than 900 guests. Powered by Lightspeed Restaurant , the food hall offers a seamless blend of self-service and table-service ordering. Through this partnership, Lightspeed's technology is fully integrated across all vendors, elevating service, boosting efficiency, and helping position Le Fou Fou as a premier destination in Montreal's food scene. Guests can begin their experience when Le Fou Fou is planned to officially open on September 5th.

"Lightspeed is incredibly honored to have been chosen as the trusted partner to power Le Fou Fou, a key element to Montreal's evolving culinary and dining scene," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "As a Montreal-based business this partnership holds special significance for us. We're not only supporting a project that will breathe new life into the area, but also setting a new standard in the food hall industry."

Le Fou Fou will tap into key features within the Lightspeed Restaurant platform, including:

Multi-Basket Ordering : Patrons can order from multiple locations in a single transaction, offering convenience and improving operational efficiency through the use of QR codes at each table.

: Patrons can order from multiple locations in a single transaction, offering convenience and improving operational efficiency through the use of QR codes at each table. Kitchen Display System (KDS) : Synchronizes kitchen operations with real-time orders for timely and accurate service.

Synchronizes kitchen operations with real-time orders for timely and accurate service. 5Loyalty Integration: Provides personalized loyalty rewards and a seamless ordering experience across collection, delivery, and in-house dining, including support for timed event vouchers.

"Our mission at Le Foufou is to create an amazing experience for our guests. The partnership between Le Fou Fou and Lightspeed allows for multi-basket ordering, and results in a cutting-edge technology stack that addresses long standing industry pain points," said David Hass, Founder of MTB Collective, the company behind Le Fou Fou. "Together, we strive to set a new standard for utility and efficiency to redefine the food hall experience, offering unparalleled convenience for guests and streamlined operations for vendors."

Lightspeed is the choice of thousands of restaurants worldwide, driving faster service, higher revenue, and better customer insights. Lightspeed powers Le Fou Fou businesses including Eva's, Tiramisu, Le Taj, Kishu, Spirulina, Hogar, Tori Ramen, Prime Bar à Boeuf, À la table vins et fromages, Il Miglio, Bar Sucré, Bayswater, Exchange Marché du Café, Le Lucky Belly, and Brera catering, delivering seamless service and powerful insights. To see it in action, click here .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

About Le Fou Fou

Conceptualized as a European-style food hall, Le Fou Fou is Montreal's first to combine top-tier talent, hi-touch technology and programming all year round. Le Fou Fou spans over 30,000 sq. ft. and features 12 distinct dining concepts, three bars, and an expansive 6,000 sq. ft. outdoor terrace, accommodating more than 900 guests. Their exclusive in-house catering partner Traiteur Brera will accommodate corporate & private events. Dedicated to being a cultural hub, curated happenings such as art events and live music will entice guests as they sip and savor the many flavors of Le Fou Fou. Brought to life by MTB Collective founder David Haas in collaboration with Carbonleo, this visionary project is located within the Royalmount retail complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

