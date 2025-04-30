Light AI Moves Forward on Q3 2025 Wellness Commercialization Plan

Robust usability and User-Interface ("UI") targeted to stimulate adoption





VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that it continues to make solid progress towards its Wellness App Q3 2025 commercialization consistent with the Company's prior announcement. Progress is being made on the Wellness App's innovative and intuitive UI design which will provide a seamless and empowering user experience. The Company anticipates showcasing a closed demo of its Wellness App within approximately 90 days to support its pre-commercialization initiatives.

Figure 1. Sneak Peak Light AI Wellness App (CNW Group/Light AI Inc.)

"Our mission is to improve health and wellness by delivering critical information quickly and seamlessly —anytime, anywhere. This is what our Wellness App has been designed to do, and its innovative user interface will deliver an unparalleled and effortless experience, both responsive and empowering, for health and wellness users, which we anticipate resulting in widespread and rapid adoption," said Anthony Schaller, President and Chief Technology Officer of Light AI. "The innovative UI design is an integral component of our commercialization journey positioning Light AI to be the leader in AI with a meaningful presence in front-line healthcare."

Built with experienced oversight and cutting-edge design principles at its core the AI oriented UI offers a seamless, beautifully easy to use navigation experience. Every touchpoint has been designed, reviewed, debated and engineered to make it easy for users to indicate their symptoms of concern, move to a scan, and quickly receive feedback with recommended next steps. Highlights of the Wellness App UI include:

– Clear map of the journey along with simplified menus create an experience easy for users to navigate; Cross-platform consistency – Whether users are on an IOS or Android device, the experience remains consistent and engaging;





– Whether users are on an IOS or Android device, the experience remains consistent and engaging; Personalized History and Resources – Users can see prior results and build a baseline of scan results, healthy or in response to reported symptoms; and





– Users can see prior results and build a baseline of scan results, healthy or in response to reported symptoms; and Vibrant, Engaging Intuitive Visuals – The vibrant colour palette and typography promote a sense of calm, engagement and positivity.

The innovative and intuitive UI design will roll out to users in a staggered release to allow time for feedback and improvement before full commercial launch anticipated in late 2025.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with COVID19 along with other medical conditions —to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"George Reznik"

George Reznik

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 604-307-6800

Email: [email protected]

For more information, please contact the Company at [email protected] or visit https://light.ai/.

Website: https://light.ai/

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/Light AI

X (Formerly Twitter): @lightaihealth

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the Company's research and development and commercialization initiatives, the anticipated inflection of the business, the opportunity related to the commercialization of the Company's software and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release. For a list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's annual information form dated April 14, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Light AI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

