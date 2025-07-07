Light AI Wellness Application Q3 2025 Launch

Company on track with product development and commercialization

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence ("AI") health diagnostic and wellness solutions is pleased to announce that it has achieved key internal milestones in the development of its Wellness Strep A screening application.

"We have made significant progress in the development of the Company's commercial platform since the beginning of 2025. These include the introduction of a multiplatform version of our mobile application with both Android and IOS smartphone and tablet support as well as robust scalability and security for our hyper-scale-based backend AI systems," stated Anthony Schaller, President and CTO of Light AI. "This significant product development investment positions the Company well as it transitions to its commercialization phase."

The Company's AI powered software platform is currently undergoing internal user testing by Light AI and its low and middle income countries go-to-market partner, Tech Care For All.

The Company continues to progress with its initial commercialization efforts for its Wellness Application, inclusive of potential targeted market-demonstration deployments with pharmacy companies. Commercial availability of the Company's Wellness Application remains targeted for late 2025.

The global AI healthcare market is projected to reach US$110.6 billion by 2030 from US$21.7 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of approximately 39% based upon adoption to new AI health and wellness solutions. The market is anticipated to grow due to the growing investments & funding by public-private organizations, the fast proliferation of AI in the healthcare industry, and the rising focus on developing human-aware AI systems. The market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand for enhanced services due to an unequal ratio between the healthcare workforce and patient numbers. However, inadequate IT infrastructure and unwillingness to adopt AI-based healthcare solutions in emerging economies are estimated to pose a challenge to market growth to be addressed.1

"We are receiving positive feedback to Light AI's Wellness Application anticipated to support our initial commercialization initiatives," stated John Tse, Vice President of Commercial Development. "We look forward to making a positive impact in the health and wellness market's digital health paradigm shift evolution."

____________________________ 1 Source: Research and Markets May 2025 Report

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health screening and diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with COVID19 along with other medical conditions —to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative screening and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective screening and diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely identification of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes. Light AI's commercial launch of its consumer-facing Wellness App initial offering is anticipated to be available in North America in Q3 2025.

