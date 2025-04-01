Light AI Appoints Renowned Silicon Valley Leader, Anthony Schaller, as President & Chief Technology Officer and Announces Consumer Product Commercialization in Q3 2025

Commercialization of the Company's Consumer Product "Wellness App" has been prioritized as the Company's first go-to-market product in Q3 2025

Light AI's Wellness App is a Business-to-Consumer Product and will be available on both iOS and Android in time for Strep A Season in North America

Wellness App development approximately two thirds complete

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a global healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence solutions to improve health and wellness, is excited to announce the appointment of Anthony Schaller as the new President and CTO.

Silicon Valley Veteran to Lead Company's Technology and Commercialization Strategy

Mr. Schaller is a globally recognized leader in the technology industry. Since October 2024, Mr. Schaller has been assessing and planning Light AI's app platform and cloud-based development activities, driving Light AI's technology road map and related commercialization initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have Anthony join our executive team to lead our global commercialization efforts," says Peter Whitehead, CEO and founder of Light AI. "He has served in an advisory capacity for the last six months and has played a pivotal role in charting our strategy with our Wellness App for the consumer market and our Practitioner App for the healthcare professional market. Anthony's experience in negotiating technology partnerships, managing integration initiatives and overseeing development teams is extensive. I cannot think of a better addition to the team to support our commitment to saving lives globally through early and quick detection of Strep A and reducing the misuse of antibiotics through our patented AI powered solution using a mobile device."

Mr. Schaller states, "We are now at the crossroads of a paradigm shift involving healthcare, data and AI which makes this opportunity so compelling. Light AI is uniquely positioned to not only service traditional practitioners, but the emerging trend of personal health management, even addressing underserviced regions where cost and access to healthcare professionals is limited. Using the lens of your mobile phone in a matter of seconds, inexpensively, advances the movement toward global parity of treatment and is very empowering. As a former technology pioneer who has spearheaded multiple innovations, I have a unique appreciation for technology infrastructure that requires a dynamic architecture that will allow us to move beyond Strep A diagnostics into other indications. I am excited to join Peter and the team as we undertake this journey."

Four Decades Of Development Experience

Mr. Schaller has four decades of extensive experience in global strategy, innovation, research and development, and product and technology development and commercialization across enterprise and consumer markets in North America including:

Creating and implementing the platform for digital media distribution to portable music devices as well as in the home, inclusive of the MPEG-1 Audio Layer 3 (MP3) player and Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) industry file format to compress and store audio;

Leading technology innovation and transformation efforts at CitySearch / Ticketmaster;

Leader in chemical R&D solving the problem of database access in different formats and systems enabling global pharmaceutical researchers to accelerate drug discovery;

Led pioneering development of distributed databases and file systems starting with the Andrew Project at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and Ingres;

(CMU) and Ingres; Led technology scale-up and commercialization of Match.com (pioneer internet-based dating site), responsible for approximately 40x increase in user traffic and a 10x increased market capitalization, resulting in a buyout; and

Senior Operating advisor for a global private equity firm with over $60 billion in assets under management providing operational strategy, SaaS transformation of process and products, margin efficiency / improvement leadership as well as due diligence on strategic acquisitions.

Wellness App Development In-Progress

Light AI's mission is to make high-quality medical diagnostics globally available through an app download, enabling the paradigm shift in which smartphones become a portable diagnostic lab. Requiring a two second video of the throat, the app has achieved "Gold Standard" diagnostic-level metrics in pre-FDA validation studies, starting with Strep A. Development Highlights to date include:

Expansion to Android mobile device operating system, which is the predominant mobile device operating system adopted in Low to Middle Income (LMIC), to augment iOS mobile device operation system;

Enhancement of back-end cloud-based server with commercial grade resilience, security and scalability;

Optimized user interface (UI) for both its Wellness App and Practitioner App;

Longer-term, Light AI will seek to become an app-based platform to aggregate many different types of health-related sensor-data from mobile devices, in addition to the data from smartphone cameras; and

Upon regulatory body approvals for the Practitioner App targeted at the medical community, the Company anticipates entering into global distribution agreements to support commercialization.

The Company anticipates updating the market over the coming weeks and months with continued progress on multiple initiatives.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a healthcare Company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of Strep A—to identify the disease in seconds through two software application products, its Wellness App (targeted at the consumer market) and its Practitioner App (targeted at the healthcare professional market). Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5B smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

