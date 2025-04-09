Light AI Appoints John Tse as Vice President, Commercial Development

Health Care Industry Veteran to Lead Company's Product Commercialization

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF) a global healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence (AI) health diagnostic and wellness solutions, today announced that it has appointed John Tse as Vice President, Commercial Development, effective immediately.

"I am thrilled to welcome John to our team. He brings extensive knowledge of our market and the commercialization of game changing initiatives," said Peter Whitehead, CEO of Light AI. "With his deep connections to healthcare leaders in Canada and the USA, both in the industry and government sectors, John will be a tremendous asset to our organization."

Recognized Health Care Industry Leader

Mr. Tse has thirty years of senior corporate management and executive leadership with London Drugs, inclusive as Vice President, Pharmacy and Cosmetics, where he was a key member of its executive team advanced the company to be one of the most recognized drug store chains in Canada and within the top 20 drug store chains in North America.

With advancements in healthcare and increasing complexity in treatment options, front line practitioners need assistance to deliver the right care to the right patients at the right time with a void in the healthcare technology space; Mr. Tse, a licensed pharmacist, embarked, in 2018, on an entrepreneurial path founding a bioinformatics/pharmacological healthcare company to identify and market innovative leading health care technology solutions.

"I am excited to join Light AI at this important juncture as the Company transitions into commercialization of its leading AI health diagnostic and wellness solutions, says Mr. John Tse. "I have been monitoring Light AI's research progress over the past several years and am very impressed with its AI powered medical condition diagnostic software application delivered via a mobile phone commencing with addressing Strep A infections. Light AI is well positioned to capitalize on a paradigm shift with its disruptive impactful product offering commencing with its consumer-oriented Wellness App in Q3 2025."

Mr. Tse has been honored and nationally recognized for his outstanding contributions in supporting the development and excellence of pharmacy education at the university level; advancing the standards of healthcare delivery; providing an optimal environment for education and training for pharmacy staff to advance the standards of healthcare delivery; promoting pharmacy as a community resource in the provision of pharmacy services; and bringing the attention of government and industry partners as to the valuable contributions of community pharmacy. He is the recipient of the Canadian national Len Marks Pharmacy Advance Award in 2017 and the BC Pharmacy Association's Lifetime Achievement Award which recognizes and honors pharmacists who have made significant, ongoing contributions to the pharmacy profession and its members in British Columbia, demonstrating a commitment to leadership and advancement.

Share Contractual Resale Restriction Commencement Date corrected to January 8, 2025

The Company also announced that the contractual resale restrictions of certain common shares issued upon the completion of the business combination completed on December 13, 2024 have been corrected from December 13, 2024 to the date upon which the common shares of the Company commenced trading on the Cboe CA Exchange, being January 8, 2025 with the related contractual resale restriction dates adjusted accordingly.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology Company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of Strep A—to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the appointment of John Tse as Vice President, Business Development, the Company's commercialization initiatives and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release. For a list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's annual information form dated February 26, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Light AI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

