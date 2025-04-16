Light AI Announces Expansion of its Wellness Platform

Revolutionizing Family Healthcare with Advanced AI Solutions for

Group A Strep, COVID-19, and Conjunctivitis

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic and wellness solutions, is excited to announce that its innovative wellness platform, anticipated to launch in Q3 of 2025, is expanding its capabilities to help users rule out COVID-19 and conjunctivitis (pink eye) in addition to Strep A.

The wellness platform is a direct-to-consumer product designed to support the quick detection and management of these conditions and will serve as a cornerstone in Light AI's expanding suite of healthcare tools aimed at supporting millions of families and individuals worldwide.

These additional medical conditions expand Light AI's addressable market and are anticipated to enhance revenue and opportunities for licensing and partnership. This illustrates the Company's progress toward its ultimate goal of being a one-stop application to enhance health and wellness.

"Timely diagnosis is known to drive better health outcomes, yet nearly 50% of the global population lacks access to basic diagnostics, exposing a massive gap in care and a high-growth market ripe for innovation," says Peter Whitehead CEO of Light AI. "For these reasons, we are thrilled to introduce our comprehensive wellness platform, which will empower families and individuals to manage common yet impactful health issues more effectively."

Strep A

Group A Strep, a common yet potentially serious infection, can cause significant health complications if not managed properly.1 Light AI's app will leverage advanced machine learning (ML) algorithms to provide accurate and timely diagnosis, empowering families to manage this condition more effectively. Light AI's management team is confident that this application will be a powerful attractor, encouraging the adoption of other critical healthcare solutions.

COVID-19

The persistent presence of COVID-19 continues to strain healthcare resources, particularly in settings housing high-risk individuals such as long-term care facilities. These establishments face ongoing challenges related to infection control, staffing, and adequate vaccination coverage among residents and staff.2

Conjunctivitis

Light AI's machine learning team has successfully developed an algorithm that can rapidly advise if affected individuals can rule out conjunctivitis with an impressive 99% accuracy rate. Conjunctivitis is a highly infectious condition affecting approximately 6 million people annually in the USA alone, and can lead to severe complications such as cellulitis, orbital cellulitis, keratitis, corneal ulcers, and scarring, potentially increasing the risk of permanent vision impairment if left untreated.3

Light AI's dedicated team is currently working to advance diagnostics on healthcare issues and will provide updates as new algorithms are refined. This expanded ecosystem will not only provide economies of scale to support market demand but will also generate valuable data to enhance predictive algorithms for future healthcare solutions.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of Strep A—to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the Company's research and development and commercialization initiatives, the anticipated inflection of the business, the opportunity related to the commercialization of the Company's software, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release. For a list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's annual information form dated April 14, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Light AI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

