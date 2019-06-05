LifeSpeak launches mobile app version of its leading digital well-being platform

"Life follows employees into the workplace every day, and the more their minds and bodies are supported in their personal life, the more resilient and productive they are professionally," says Anna Mittag, Vice President of Operations at LifeSpeak. "The LifeSpeak app lets users access the expert advice and information they need, whenever and wherever they need it most from the device they always have with them – their phone. Our clients are beyond thrilled with our latest innovation as it brings wellness resources even closer to their people."

Activity on the app is 100 per cent confidential, and users are motivated to increase their participation and receive lasting health benefits through gamification. They can earn points and badges for any in-app or online actions such as viewing videos or reading a tip sheet, and measure their activity against their peers via anonymous leaderboard scores.

The LifeSpeak app is available in the App Store and on Google Play in both English and French.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak is a total well-being digital platform that helps its member organizations keep employees present, productive and thriving. LifeSpeak gives employees and their family members around-the-clock access to North America's leading experts in mental and physical health, financial health, family relationships, professional skills development, and much more. With over 2,000+ video training sessions in English, French, Spanish, German and Mandarin, podcasts and print information, LifeSpeak easily integrates into existing enterprise systems. Its services are used by more than 550 clients across North America, ranging from mid-size to multi nationals. The LifeSpeak platform spans 25 industries including public and private entities, for-profit and not-for-profit business models. For more information, visit https://lifespeak.com.

