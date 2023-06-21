LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the leading wholeperson wellbeing solution for employers, health plans and other organizations, today announced the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 21, 2023.

All seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 8, 2023, were duly elected as Directors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes "for" Percentage Votes "Against" Percentage Nolan Bederman 27,633,987 98.863 % 317,913 1.137 % Michael Held 27,633,987 98.863 % 317,913 1.137 % Sanjiv Samant 27,633,986 98.863 % 317,914 1.137 % Rajesh Uttamchandani 27,633,987 98.863 % 317,913 1.137 % Caroline Starner Dadras 27,633,986 98.863 % 317,914 1.137 % Kevin Smith 27,641,230 98.889 % 310,670 1.111 % Mario Di Pietro 27,365,737 97.903 % 586,163 2.097 %

The complete biographies of the elected Directors and further details about the Company's corporate governance practices are available at www.LifeSpeak.com.

At the Meeting, MNP LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the financial year ending on December 31, 2023 and the Directors are authorized to fix their remuneration.

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Campana as Chief Operating Officer. In his role as COO, Mr. Campana has responsibility for client teams, company operations, and leading the execution of the Company's strategic growth plan alongside the Executive Leadership Team. Previously, Mr. Campana spent 10+ years as operations leader for Wellbeats, which was acquired by LifeSpeak in 2022. Prior to Wellbeats, Jason spent 8 years as an operations executive in the franchised home services industry.

Mr. Campana graduated from The University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management with BAs in International Business and Entrepreneurship. He also earned an Executive MBA from The University of St. Thomas.

LifeSpeak is the leading whole-person-wellbeing platform for employers and other organizations that brings together digital education with human support.

