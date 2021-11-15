LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Presentations at Investor Conferences in November

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the mental health and total wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, announced today that it intends to present at four online investor conferences in November.

On November 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET , senior management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 3rd Annual Health & Wellness Conference. Interested parties can access the presentation through the following link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_77933/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR





at , senior management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 3rd Annual Health & Wellness Conference. Interested parties can access the presentation through the following link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_77933/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR On November 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM ET , senior management will present at the TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference. Interested parties can access the presentation by clicking the following link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/technov2021/54F77o.cfm





at , senior management will present at the TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference. Interested parties can access the presentation by clicking the following link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/technov2021/54F77o.cfm On November 18, 2021 , senior management will participate in 1x1 meetings at the Roth Capital Partners 10th Annual Roth Technology Event. There is no corporate presentation for this event.





, senior management will participate in 1x1 meetings at the Roth Capital Partners 10th Annual Roth Technology Event. There is no corporate presentation for this event. On November 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET , senior management will present at Second Annual Desjardins Digital Healthcare Conference. Interested parties can access the presentation by clicking the following link: https://www.icastpro.ca/yzdz4d

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 17+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. LifeSpeak is the parent company of Lift Digital Inc. ("LIFT" or "LIFT session) and ALAViDA Health Ltd. ("ALAViDA"). To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries, please contact: Michael McKenna, [email protected], Chief Financial Officer & Secretary, LifeSpeak Inc. Or: Adam Peeler, on behalf of: LifeSpeak Inc., 416.427.1235, [email protected]

Related Links

www.lifespeak.ca

