LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Participation at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the mental health and wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, today announced that it will deliver a corporate presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Senior management will present on August 12, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties can view the online presentation by clicking the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/lspk/2470952

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 17+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms.

To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.

For further information: Michael McKenna, [email protected], Chief Financial Officer & Secretary, LifeSpeak Inc., Or: Adam Peeler, on behalf of: LifeSpeak Inc., 416.427.1235, [email protected]

