LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $13.8 million , an increase of 101% compared to the same period in 2021; Fiscal 2022 revenue reached $47.4 million , an increase of 104% compared to Fiscal 2021

, an increase of 101% compared to the same period in 2021; Fiscal 2022 revenue reached , an increase of 104% compared to Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR 1 ) of $52.8 million as at December 31, 2022 , a 49% increase over December 31, 2021 ; enterprise client ARR increased 20%, on a pro forma basis

) of as at , a 49% increase over ; enterprise client ARR increased 20%, on a pro forma basis Total Number of Clients 2 increased by 137% to 1,002 as at December 31, 2022 , compared to 422 as at December 31, 2021 ; on a pro forma basis, Total Number of Clients increased by 23%

increased by 137% to 1,002 as at , compared to 422 as at ; on a pro forma basis, Total Number of Clients increased by 23% Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $4.8 million , and Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 of 35%

of , and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 35% Announcement of a $15.0 million convertible term loan with Beedie Investments to strengthen liquidity position and improve the ability to execute on short- and long-term growth strategies

convertible term loan with Beedie Investments to strengthen liquidity position and improve the ability to execute on short- and long-term growth strategies Substantially reduced future payment obligations; approximately $1.1 million of amortization in Q4-2023, and limited cash interest payments in 2023

TORONTO, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the leading, whole-person- wellbeing solution for employers, health plans, and insurance companies, announced today its financial and operational results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2022. All references to dollar values in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

