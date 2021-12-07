LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the mental health and total wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, announced today that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Upon a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") becoming effective, these filings, subject to securities regulatory requirements, will allow the Company and certain of its securityholders to qualify the distribution of up to C$450,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, and units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Prospectus is effective, in amounts, at prices and on terms based on market conditions at the time of any offering, and set forth in an accompanying shelf prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement").

The filing of a Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility. Each Prospectus Supplement will contain specific information concerning, among other matters, the Securities to be issued and the use of proceeds from any such issuance. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Prospectus and any Prospectus Supplement within the 25-month period that it is effective.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. The Securities referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 17+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. LifeSpeak is the parent company of Lift Digital Inc. ("LIFT" or "LIFT session) and ALAViDA Health Ltd. ("ALAViDA"). To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to Securities that LifeSpeak or a selling securityholder may distribute in the future, the filing of the Prospectus and the filing and contents of any Prospectus Supplement.

In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology and phrases such as "forecast", "target", "goal", "may", "might", "will", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "indicate", "seek", "believe", "predict", or "likely", or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information, including references to assumptions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events, circumstances or performance.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by LifeSpeak as of the date of this release, is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated June 28, 2021 (the "IPO Prospectus"), and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect LifeSpeak. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this release. LifeSpeak undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.

