LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the leading whole-person wellbeing solution for employers, health plans and other organizations, today announced the results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

All seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2024, were duly elected as Directors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders, with the following results:

Nominee Votes "For" Percentage Votes "Against" Percentage Michael Held 37,457,236 99.893 % 39,981 0.107 % Nolan Bederman 37,448,236 99.869 % 48,981 0.131 % Sanjiv Samant 37,456,486 99.891 % 40,731 0.109 % Caroline Starner Dadras 37,454,729 99.887 % 42,488 0.113 % Kevin Smith 37,451,229 99.877 % 45,988 0.123 % Mario Di Pietro 37,434,986 99.834 % 62,231 0.166 % Rajesh Uttamchandani 37,359,886 99.634 % 137,331 0.366 %

The complete biographies of the elected Directors and further details about the Company's corporate governance practices are available at www.LifeSpeak.com.

At the Meeting, MNP LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the financial year ending on December 31, 2024, and the Directors are authorized to fix their remuneration.

In addition, shareholders voted in favour of a resolution approving the unallocated options under the Company's omnibus plan as more particularly described in the management information circular.

Shareholders also voted in favour (including on a disinterested basis) of a resolution approving the full conversion amount under the Company's outstanding convertible loan as more particularly described in the management information circular.

LifeSpeak Announces Leadership Changes

LifeSpeak also announced today that Britt Morries recently joined the Company as Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Morries has extensive technology leadership experience including Senior Portfolio Manager at Aon, Chief Technology Officer at Wellbeats, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer at Palomar, and most recently, Startup Solutions Architecture Manager at Amazon Web Services.

Mr. Morries is responsible for leading the execution of LifeSpeak's technology strategy. The strategy is focused on the Company's whole-person wellbeing value proposition with foundations in AI designed to enhance the utility and relevance of LifeSpeak's services.

"We are excited about the impact Britt will have on our engineering, infrastructure, and quality assurance teams," said Michael Held, Chief Executive Officer of LifeSpeak. "As well, we believe his addition substantially strengthens our senior management group given his deep background in technology leadership."

In addition, LifeSpeak announced today that Mike McKenna, Chief Financial Officer, departed the Company on June 18, 2024, to pursue other opportunities.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mike for his contribution to our going-public process, our acquisitions, and his dedication to LifeSpeak," said Nolan Bederman, Executive Chair of the Company. "We wish him the best of luck with all of his future endeavors."

The Company has an executive search process underway and expects to fill the permanent position of Chief Financial Officer in the coming weeks.

In the interim, Bryan Slapack has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Slapack is an experienced executive with more than 12 years of financial and industry experience, including more than two years in senior roles at LifeSpeak. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance with the Company, where he led the functional areas of financial reporting and financial planning and analysis. A CPA, CA, Mr. Slapack brings solid financial expertise to the role, and deep familiarity with LifeSpeak's operations and capital structure. Mr. Slapack holds a BBA in Accounting from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is the leading whole-person wellbeing platform for employers and other organizations that brings together digital education with human support. Our suite of wellbeing products allows organizations to provide best-in-class content and expertise that scales, meeting each individual wherever they are on their personal wellbeing journeys. As the parent company to LIFT Digital, ALAViDA Health, Torchlight, and Wellbeats, LifeSpeak provides in-depth expertise across mental health, wellness, physical fitness, substance use, and caregiving. With more than 30 years of collective experience working directly with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and others across the globe, we understand the complexities of addressing wellbeing within organizations, which is why our digital and data-driven approach provides insights that uncover gaps in wellbeing at the organizational level, ultimately enhancing performance outcomes.

To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn: (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

