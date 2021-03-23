lifecell Selects Optiva for Multi-Year Renewal to Accelerate Services Velocity

Partnership enhances existing business and unlocks aggressive growth strategy

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - lifecell, a leading operator in Ukraine and part of the Turkcell Group, has signed a multi-year services renewal agreement with Optiva. The renewal allows lifecell to leverage Optiva's revenue and customer management solution to rapidly launch new offerings, expand its markets, increase service levels and rollout 5G across multiple geographic locations in the future.

lifecell, which operates in one of the fastest-growing communications markets, serves a base of 8.1 million, three-month active customers, representing approximately 70% of Turkcell subsidiary revenues. The operator has partnered with Optiva since 2006, and its renewal provides for the enhancement of the Optiva Gold product offering for increased innovation, including new revenue streams and specific use cases that will support lifecell's 5G journey.

"lifecell is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy in Ukraine. We will leverage Optiva's monetization and subscriber management solution and services to grow our business and capabilities to respond rapidly to market opportunities, increasing competitiveness and value across our multiple geographic locations," said Alp Ağcataş, CIO of lifecell.

"Optiva is pleased to renew and expand our relationship with lifecell and the Turkcell Group," said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva. "Our partnership demonstrates the value of unlocking its full business potential and implementing strategies that promote long-term success, agile innovation and profitable growth for the organization."

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

lifecell is Ukrainian digital operator providing true freedom of communication, primarily through high-speed mobile Internet. With the help of the available 4.5G internet lifecell offers advanced mobile communications abilities for all users, regardless of age or knowledge of technology. 100% of the shares owned by the operator Turkcell - Turkish supplier of converged telecommunications and technology services. At the end of the year 2020, 3-month active subscriber lifecell base was of 8.1 million users. As a digital operator and market leader in smartphone penetration, lifecell offers tariffs, digital services and products most convenient and efficient for users of "smart" devices. For more information, visit www.lifecell.ua/en/ .

