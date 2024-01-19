QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The installation ceremony of Manon Jeannotte as Lieutenant Governor will take place on January 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. at the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, located at 1050 rue des Parlementaires, Édifice André-Laurendeau, in Quebec City.

In the interest of sobriety and simplicity, the Lieutenant Governor designate has chosen to be sworn in before a small number of guests, including a few family members and friends, on her official premises rather than at the Québec National Assembly, as is customary.

Madame Jeannotte will take the oath of office as the 30th Lieutenant Governor in Québec's history. She is the second woman and the first person of Aboriginal descent to hold this position. She will succeed The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, in office since 2015.

I begin my mandate by thanking Mr. Doyon for the many years he has devoted to public service. He will certainly be a source of inspiration, especially during my many meetings with the citizens of Québec.

Mrs. Jeannotte was previously Director of the First Nations Leadership School at HEC Montréal, in addition to her 12 years as an elected Councillor, then Chief, of the Micmac Nation of Gespeg.

