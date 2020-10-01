Library and Archives Canada provides funding to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation culture and language recordings

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - As we move forward on the path of reconciliation, Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is supporting Indigenous communities as they seek to preserve and make accessible their existing audio and video heritage for future generations.

Through its Listen, Hear Our Voices (LHOV) initiative, LAC is providing up to $60,000 per project to eligible First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations to support their efforts to identify, digitize and preserve Indigenous language recordings, and build digitization and preservation capacity in their communities.

Indigenous organizations are encouraged to submit applications until noon on December 11, 2020 (Pacific Standard Time). Interested parties can find guidelines, eligibility criteria and the application form on the Listen, Hear Our Voices web page. Archivists, based in traditional territories, are available to provide advice and support with funding applications.

An Indigenous review committee, external to LAC and comprised of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation representatives from across Canada, will assess applications and make recommendations for funding.

As part of the initiative's first call for applications, 31 Indigenous organizations across the country received funding to digitize their recordings and build skills and resources within their communities to preserve their history. The list of recipients for the 2019–20 call for proposals is available on the Listen, Hear Our Voices (Contribution funding recipients 2019–20) web page.

The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative is part of the Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives, which were developed in 2017 to increase access to Indigenous-related content in LAC's collection and to support Indigenous communities in their efforts to preserve First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation cultures and languages.

Quotes

"Language is at the very heart of one's identity and culture and plays an important role in defining our sense of belonging in larger communities. It is a human and civil right. As we are building a renewed relationship with the First Nations, Inuit and Métis, initiatives such as Listen, Hear Our Voices help preserve and celebrate the diversity and richness of Indigenous cultures and languages, which are important parts of our shared history and national heritage."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Library and Archives Canada is proud to support the work of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations to preserve and showcase their cultures and languages. I encourage all Indigenous organizations to take advantage of this unique opportunity, which will benefit current and future generations."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

Guided by the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada , LAC launched, in April 2019 , a five-year action plan that comprises 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. To find out more about how LAC has advanced with its commitments, consult the Indigenous Heritage Action Plan Implementation Progress Report on LAC's Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives website.

, LAC launched, in , a five-year action plan that comprises 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. To find out more about how LAC has advanced with its commitments, consult the Indigenous Heritage Action Plan Implementation Progress Report on LAC's Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives website. Archivists, who are based in traditional territories, are available for interviews with local Indigenous media. Interviews can be scheduled through LAC's Media Relations.

Webinars will be offered to interested organizations during which LAC staff will answer general application questions and provide tips on how to complete the application form.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca.

Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 613-894-7509 (cell), 819-994-4589 (office)

