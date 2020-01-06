Library and Archives Canada funds projects to help preserve Indigenous culture and language recordings

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is providing $2.3 million to support 31 projects by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations.

As part of the Government of Canada's reconciliation efforts, LAC is supporting Indigenous communities as they seek to preserve and make accessible their existing audio and video heritage for future generations.

Through the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative, LAC is providing contribution funding to help Indigenous organizations to digitize their existing culture and language recordings, and build the skills, knowledge and resources they need to carry out this work in their communities. After a call for applications, which closed in summer 2019, an Indigenous review committee, external to LAC, and consisting of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation representatives from across Canada, reviewed applications and made the following recommendations for funding.

Organizations receiving funding through the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative

(2019–2020):

Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute Aboriginal Multi-Media Society of Alberta (AMMSA) Atikamekw Sipi-Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw Avataq Cultural Institute Carrier Sekani Tribal Council Chemawawin Cree Nation Council of Yukon First Nations, Yukon Native Language Centre First Nations University of Canada Gwich'in Tribal Council, Department of Cultural Heritage Indigenous Culture and Media Innovations Innu Nation Inuit Broadcasting Corporation James Bay Cree Communications Society Kitselas Land and Resources Department Legacy of Hope Foundation Lil̓wat7úl Culture Centre Louis Riel Institute Mamu Tshishkutamashutau – Innu Education Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Mohawk Language Custodian Association Nak'azdli Whut'en, Natural Resources Nunavut Independent Television Network (NITV) Pitquhirnikkut Ilihautiniq / Kitikmeot Heritage Society Prairies to Woodlands Indigenous Language Revitalization Circle Saik'uz First Nation Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance Them Days Incorporated Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Tsilhqot'in National Government Walpole Island Heritage Centre

For a complete list including funding recipients, project titles and funding amounts, visit the Listen, Hear Our Voices (Contribution funding recipients 2019–2020) web page.

Quotes

"As we continue our work with Indigenous partners on the path toward reconciliation, initiatives such as this illustrate our government's ongoing commitment to support Indigenous communities in preserving First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures and languages for future generations."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"As an institution, we are inspired by the work that Indigenous organizations continue to do to preserve Indigenous cultures and languages. I would like to thank all applicants and congratulate the recipients of the Listen, Hear Our Voices funding initiative. I look forward to seeing the progress on this very important work."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"We thank Library and Archives Canada for this wonderful funding to further support our archival collection, and we look forward to the work ahead."

Pitquhirnikkut Ilihautiniq / Kitikmeot Heritage Society

"We are excited with the project Listen, Hear Our Voices, so we can preserve our ancestral voices."

Mohawk Language Custodian Association

"Funding from LAC is allowing the Prairies to Woodlands Indigenous Language Revitalization Circle to unite with the Turtle Mountain Community College and KEYA radio across the border in Turtle Mountain territory to set the stage for an archival project featuring 60 hours of recently rediscovered recordings of fluent Michif-speaking Elders from the 1980s and the 1990s. With the express goal of making these recordings accessible to Michif people and the general public in a good way, in the future, the recordings will become an important new resource for oral history and language revitalization projects throughout our shared homelands."

Prairies to Woodlands Indigenous Language Revitalization Circle

Quick facts

The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative also offers free digitization services to Indigenous organizations, individuals, collectors and creators to digitize their existing culture and language recordings.

The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative is part of the Indigenous Documentary Heritage Initiatives, which were developed in 2017 to increase access to Indigenous-related content in LAC's collection and to support Indigenous communities in preserving First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation cultures and languages.

To further this work and recognize the Aboriginal and treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation, LAC has created the Indigenous Heritage Action Plan. The action plan consists of 28 concrete actions that LAC will undertake over the next five years.

LAC is currently accepting proposals for the 2020–2021 funding cycle of the Documentary Heritage Communities Program. The deadline to submit applications is January 7, 2020 .

