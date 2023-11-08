Liberty Defense Receives Purchase Order from Rapiscan Systems and Signs Distribution Agreement for Expanded Reach to International Markets

Rapiscan Systems to purchase multiple HEXWAVE systems (20 units)

Rapiscan Systems will exclusively sell Liberty's next generation threat detection HEXWAVE system to the international security and aviation markets

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based next generation detection solutions for protecting secure locations against prohibited weapons and other threats, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Rapiscan Systems (Rapiscan) to sell and service HEXWAVE™ internationally in security and aviation markets. Rapiscan has initially agreed to purchase 20 HEXWAVE systems to satisfy first sales, with Liberty to deliver five HEXWAVE systems before the end of 2023 to meet initial demand.

As part of the distribution agreement, Rapiscan will add the HEXWAVE walkthrough people screening system, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to seamlessly detect weapons and other threats in real-time, to its security product and services portfolio. The Rapiscan agreement expands Liberty's international reach to include market penetration of HEXWAVE in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific region, including Australasia.

"After evaluating the technology, we look forward to adding Liberty Defense's HEXWAVE to our product portfolio to provide turnkey security solutions to our growing customer base internationally," said Ted Alston, President of Rapiscan Detection. "Our focus at Rapiscan is to meet demanding security requirements while offering customers outstanding value for their security screening operations, and we are delighted to have the HEXWAVE's unique detection application to now sell to our customers."

Rapiscan is the world's leading global supplier of screening solutions that help governments, including customs & border as well as defense organizations, and private industry customers combat terrorism, drug and weapons smuggling, human trafficking, and trade fraud with speed and confidence while maximizing operational efficiency and meeting the most stringent security standards. Its worldwide service network provides support globally, ensuring that systems are maintained and serviced in a timely and effective manner.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Rapiscan, a worldwide leader in the security industry, and look forward to expanding the reach of HEXWAVE internationally," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Over the past several months, we have seen demand increase significantly for HEXWAVE for enhanced screening at checkpoint applications, and it was important for Liberty to enter into this significant agreement with Rapiscan to meet that demand."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

