Liberty Defense Announces Award of HEXWAVE to Latin America

HEXWAVE will be deployed at a Juvenile Correctional Facility in Chile

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based next generation detection solutions to protect secure locations against prohibited weapons and other threats, is pleased to announce that its HEXWAVE™ system has been purchased by a Juvenile Correctional Facility in Santiago, Chile, with deployment scheduled for this summer.

The system was purchased by Setronix Chile S.A., a leading security company with over 30 years of experience deploying and maintaining cutting-edge technology solutions for security applications throughout Chile. The system will be operated by SENAME, the National Minors' Service (Servicio Nacional de Menores), a government agency managed by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights. The technology will use it to secure a juvenile correctional facility in Chile.

HEXWAVE is a next-generation, walkthrough, contactless threat detection system that uses low-power radar imaging, coupled with AI and an advanced computing platform, to rapidly detect concealed threats. It provides automated go/no-go decision support to security operators and can detect all types of concealed weapons, including metal and non-metal weapons, plastics, powders, and other prohibited items.

HEXWAVE is seeing growing adoption in multiple market verticals requiring high levels of security including courthouses, national labs, prisons, government facilities, and ports of entry in aviation and other sectors. HEXWAVE provides a safe and efficient screening solution for juveniles as an alternative to transmission X-rays.

"This is an important award for Liberty as we expand our customer base internationally and into Latin America," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. We won this tender based on HEXWAVE's mobility and its ability to safely and efficiently screen for a broad range of threats and prohibited items to secure the safety of all within the correctional facility. We are confident this will lead to more adoption throughout Chile."

With facilities at Arturo Merino Benítez Airport, Setronix Chilie S.A. is strategically positioned to support security-based operations both in Santiago and in other parts of the country.

SENAME, Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, is a government agency in Chile focused on safety and security in juvenile justice and reintegration. It cares for adolescents and young people who have been in conflict with the law between the ages of 14 and 17.

In other news, Liberty Defense will Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on May 16th at 2pm ET

Liberty Defense's CEO, Bill Frain, will be hosting a webinar to provide important updates on the Company, including strategic partnerships, and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.





Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about Liberty Defense's HEXWAVE contactless security and threat detection technology.

Date: Thursday, May 16th, 2024

Time: 2pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

For updates and news, please visit the Company website to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

